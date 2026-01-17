5 Grocery Chain Produce Departments You Should Skip

We all know the importance of incorporating fresh produce into our diets, but getting high-quality fruits and vegetables from the grocery store has become a struggle for many people over the past few years. Across social media, shoppers complain about lower-quality produce and higher prices from both smaller regional grocery chains and big corporations alike. It would be reasonable to wonder whether U.S. quality standards have changed in recent years, as grocery chains seemingly show more red flags in the produce department, like mold, odors, and shriveled produce skin.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a grading system for fruits and vegetables to ensure quality produce distribution, but the grades vary by type, making it hard to know what you're really getting from a particular USDA grade. And while many stores and chains use the same distributors and vendors, self-described employees and store owners report that some stores are willing to pay for first pick at the produce, meaning that by the time produce gets to less expensive stores that are unwilling or unable to pay to play, the fruits and veggies have been picked over, leaving only lowest quality options available.

Although issues such as old, bruised fruits that lack flavor and vegetables on the verge of expiring or rotting seem to be a problem just about everywhere, some stores are worse than others. The following five grocery store chains, in particular, have produce departments you should skip altogether.