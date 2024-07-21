5 Grocery Stores You Might Want To Avoid When Purchasing Ground Beef, According To Customer Reviews

Ground beef is a staple in many American kitchens. In fact, it's so popular that Iowa State University estimated the average American ate over 27 pounds of it in 2020. Despite its ubiquity, ground beef is not the most consistent product and a large amount of subpar beef is sold by retailers across the country. In this article, we highlight five stores that have gained a reputation for selling poor-quality ground beef.

There are several ways in which ground beef can be underwhelming. Among the most common is that the meat is filled with pieces of gristle and bone. This makes eating the beef an extremely unpleasant experience, and can even result in customers sustaining injuries to their mouth and teeth. Other times, ground beef can have an unpleasant smell, texture, and flavor as the result of how and when it was processed. These issues are becoming increasingly commonplace, as grocery stores opt to buy case-ready ground beef — beef that's prepared and packaged by suppliers before being shipped and sold at various stores — instead of hiring in-store butchers to prepare it. This is a trend that's been developing since the turn of the millennium.

We selected the stores in this article by referring to customer reviews of various ground beef products that were posted online, and a full methodology breakdown can be found at the article's end. But before that, let's see which grocery stores you might want to avoid when purchasing ground beef.