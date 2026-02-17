22 Best Good & Gather Snacks To Buy At Target
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Target has 45 private label brands that you are probably familiar with — and one of the most prominent ones is Good & Gather. However, if you haven't seen it before, you can read our guide on the differences between Good & Gather and another Target brand, Favorite Day. But essentially, Good & Gather has just about all of the cooking and pantry staples that you'll need on a day-to-day basis — including a wide variety of tasty and affordable snacks.
To help you know which snacks are the most worth your money, we have compiled this list of the best Good & Gather treats. Each snack on here has a high customer rating of at least four stars, based on at least 1,000 customer reviews. In other words, these snacks are very much beloved among Target customers. The list includes everything from different varieties of chips to trail mix to dessert hummus. Save this list for the next time you are heading out to Target (or perusing its website) and are craving a new snack to keep stocked up in your house. Keep in mind the prices below may vary depending on where you live.
Everything Crackers
If you love everything bagel seasoning, then you are going to love these everything crackers from Good & Gather. These super savory bite-sized crackers are seasoned with garlic, onion, caraway seeds, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds. Add these crackers to your next charcuterie board for a more interesting and unique cracker option — and remember, for a well-designed charcuterie board, organize the ingredients first. Or, for a simple delectable snack, pair these crackers with cheese slices or with your favorite dip (perhaps a three-ingredient artichoke dip).
Buy a 7-ounce box of everything crackers from Target for $3.29.
Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers
If you are a peanut butter lover, then this is the Good & Gather snack for you: the peanut butter sandwich crackers. It is a classic savory snack — two salty crackers filled with creamy peanut butter. Each package of this snack comes with individually wrapped portions (six peanut butter cracker sandwiches each), so you can easily grab one for an on-the-go snack. To stock up on this snack, you can buy either an eight-count box or a 20-count box — but with how good the customer reviews are for this product, you may just want to go for the bigger box right from the get-go.
Buy the peanut butter sandwich crackers from Target — the eight-count box costs $2.29 and the 20-count box costs $4.59.
Organic White Cheddar Puffs Multipack
It is hard not to love a cheesy snack — like these white cheddar puffs from Good & Gather. These snacks are baked instead of fried and just overall crunchy and delicious. Just like the peanut butter sandwich crackers, these puffs also come in single-serve bags so you can throw one in your bag for a snack to have later or use these to pack your kids' lunches. Each package comes with 20 individual bags. This snack, along with all other Good & Gather ingredients, contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners, no synthetic colors, and no high-fructose corn syrup.
Buy the organic white cheddar puffs multipack from Target for $5.99.
Mixed Fruit Flavored Snacks
If you like fruity, gummy snacks, then you will want to give these mixed fruit flavored snacks a try. The flavors include grape, orange, apple, strawberry, cherry, and raspberry. The fruit snacks come in individually sized packages and are perfect when you want a small, sweet snack to tide you over until you have a bigger meal. These also come in a variety of sizes: packs of 10, 22, or 50, as well as an individual bag sold on its own.
Buy the mixed fruit flavored snacks from Target — the price depends on the size, ranging from $1.59 for a single bag to $13.19 for a 50-count box.
Mesquite Barbecue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
There is something so irresistible about barbecue-flavored chips — and these mesquite barbecue kettle chips are no exception. They are super crunchy, thanks to being kettle cooked and packed full of zesty barbecue flavor. Have a bag of these on hand for an easy snack or as a side to your favorite sandwich — perhaps a fontina grilled cheese or turkey Cuban sliders. You can even add them to the inside of any sandwich for a flavorful crunch.
Buy an 8-ounce bag of mesquite barbecue kettle chips from Target for $2.49.
Organic Iced Oatmeal Cookie Whole Grain Baked Bars
If you want a snack bar to taste a bit more like dessert than something savory, then grab a box of these organic iced oatmeal cookie baked bars. These bars are made with ingredients such as vanilla, cinnamon, and whole grain oats to give it the taste of an oatmeal cookie — complete with a small drizzle of icing, of course, to really seal the deal. But these bars are not just a dessert designed as a snack bar — they also have 12 grams of whole grains and 3 grams of fiber.
Buy a 12-count box of organic iced oatmeal cookie whole grain bars from Target for $8.69 or $6.99 on sale.
Himalayan Salted Dark Chocolate Almonds
Chocolate and nuts make for one delectable duo, in part, because it fulfills the craving of the sweet and salty combination that so many of us love. With that in mind, it is a good idea to grab a bag of these Himalayan salted dark chocolate coated almonds. They are made with 64% dark chocolate, so it is not too sweet nor too bitter. The touch of the Himalayan salt adds an elevated feel to the simple yet delicious snack. Plus, the bag is resealable to ensure freshness.
Buy the Himalayan salted dark chocolate almonds from Target — a 13-ounce bag costs $6.99 and a 37-ounce container costs $18.39.
Chocolatey Brownie Batter Dessert Hummus
Hummus is more than just a savory dip. It can also be made into a delicious, chocolatey dessert. The ingredients of this sweet dip include roasted cocoa powder, vanilla, brown sugar, and, like any hummus, chickpeas. All in all, it is made to taste like something close to brownie batter — and there's a pile of small chocolate chips in the middle of it for an added crunchy element. Pair this chocolate hummus with pretzels or apple slices — or even just on its own with a spoon like you're enjoying leftover brownie batter from a homemade recipe. Or, dip whole strawberries into the hummus to create a version of an already beloved dessert, chocolate-covered strawberries.
Buy a 10-ounce tub of brownie batter chocolate hummus from Target for $3.99.
Sea Salt Veggie Straws
If you want a crunchy snack that is different from the typical bag of chips, try these sea salt veggie straws. They are made with potatoes and various veggies and a touch of sea salt to make them just as satisfying as a classic potato chip. Grab a bowl of these veggie straws for a quick and simple snack packed full of potato, tomato, and spinach flavor.
Buy a 7-ounce bag of sea salt veggie straws from Target for $3.19.
Glazed Pecans
If you liked the idea of those chocolate-covered almonds, then you will probably also love these glazed pecans, which similarly merge sweet and salty flavors. These pecans are coated with butter, sugar, and salt to make a rich, sweet, and savory snack all rolled into one. Enjoy these on their own or integrate them into a dessert — perhaps you can add them to the top of an ice cream sundae or use them as a crunchy, sweet topping for homemade brownies. They also make for a fantastic addition to a dessert charcuterie board, which can work for just about any occasion.
Buy a 9-ounce bag of glazed pecans from Target for $5.89.
Colby Jack Cheese Snack Bars
Cheese, whether paired with crackers or not, makes for one satisfying snack. These snack bars make it easier because the Colby Jack cheese is already cut into squares and individually wrapped. Pair these cheese snack bars with crackers (like, perhaps, the everything crackers from this list) or enjoy them on their own as a quick snack. Either way, it is a tasty snack that also happens to have a small boost of protein (5 grams) as an added bonus.
Buy a 12-count bag of individually wrapped Colby Jack cheese snack bars from Target for $2.99.
Roasted Garlic Hummus
Good & Gather has more than just dessert hummus — there are plenty of savory hummus flavors, including this roasted garlic hummus. It is made with chickpeas, sesame tahini, garlic, and spices to make for one yummy, savory snack. Pair it with veggies (such as bell peppers, celery, or cucumber slices), crackers, or pita bread. Or, use it to make a delicious falafel and hummus pita.
Buy a 10-ounce tub of roasted garlic hummus from Target for $3.99.
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
These organic blue corn tortilla chips are absolutely adored by Target shoppers — they have more than 3,600 customer reviews online, almost all of which are positive (the average rating is 4.7 out of 5 stars). These chips are made with just organic ground blue corn, organic vegetable oil, and sea salt. Plus, they are gluten-free, preservative-free, and have 22 grams of whole grains per serving. Use these tasty tortilla chips to try out your homemade salsa or use them as the base for the ultimate ground beef nachos.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of the organic blue corn tortilla chips from Target for $4.49.
Freeze-Dried Strawberry Slices
Freeze-dried strawberry slices, like these ones from Good & Gather, make for a great snack. They are perfect for when you want a slightly different way to enjoy strawberries. Freeze-dried strawberries can also be used for purposes like making smoothies or adding something sweet to a homemade trail mix (perhaps our recipe for clean trail mix).
Buy a 2-ounce bag of freeze-dried strawberry slices from Target for $6.99.
Sweet Cajun Trail Mix
Speaking of trail mix, if you are not in the mood to make your own, you can buy this sweet Cajun trail mix from Target. It has a 4.6 average customer rating, so it certainly seems worth your money. This trail mix is savory, sweet, and spicy — it consists of butter toffee peanuts, spicy seasoned peanuts, roasted salted corn kernels, honey roasted sesame sticks, and Cajun sesame sticks. All in all, it is just what you need if you are craving something nutty, crunchy, and packed full of delicious sweet-savory flavor.
Buy an 11-ounce bag of the sweet Cajun trail mix from Target for $4.39.
Queso Blanco
Sure, you could just make your own homemade queso, but sometimes, when the craving hits, we just want to have a super tasty cheesy dip all ready to go. So, for this very reason, you should buy a container of this highly rated queso blanco from Good & Gather. It is made with a cheese blend, red bell peppers, green chile peppers, and jalapeño peppers. The queso is creamy and the perfect amount of spicy. You can pair this dip with the Good & Gather blue corn tortilla chips to make for one satisfying snack.
Buy a 15-ounce jar of queso blanco from Target for $3.49.
Sweet Potato Kettle Chips
If you are a sweet potato lover, then you need to buy a bag of these sweet potato crinkle cut kettle chips. These chips are made from just three ingredients: sweet potato, vegetable oil, and sea salt. They are crunchy, tasty, and can be enjoyed on their own or with your favorite dip. Try pairing them with, say, Buffalo chicken dip or even something a little bit more unique like cheeseburger dip.
Buy a 7-ounce bag of sweet potato kettle chips from Target for $2.49.
Red Pepper Hummus
Here is yet another hummus option for you to consider: the red pepper hummus. This one combines chickpeas with red pepper, garlic, lemon juice, sesame tahini, and parsley flakes. It is another option for a savory hummus that is perfect for anyone who is a red pepper enthusiast or if you simply want something that is less garlic-y. Just like the garlic hummus, it works well as a dip or for a pita wrap. It can also be used as a condiment in just about any deli sandwich, such as a BLT or a turkey club. Additionally, hummus is the underrated mayo alternative for your tuna salad — and the red pepper flavor can make for an interesting twist on a classic tuna salad.
Buy a 10-ounce tub of red pepper hummus from Target for $3.99.
Organic Olive Oil & Himalayan Salt Popcorn
If chips are not your go-to snack, then this organic olive oil and Himalayan salt popcorn may be just what you are looking for. This popcorn has plenty of flavor, thanks to the organic olive oil and Himalayan salt, without being overly complicated. Plus, this works as a lighter snack option if that is something you want. It has just 35 calories per serving, as well as 22 grams of whole grains.
Buy a 5-ounce bag of the organic olive oil and Himalayan salt popcorn from Target for $2.49.
Lightly Salted Dry Roasted Peanuts
There are plenty of nutty snacks on this list — the chocolate covered almonds, the sweet Cajun trail mix, the candied pecans — but if you want something much simpler, then grab a container of these lightly salted dry roasted peanuts. They are straightforward and will certainly satisfy your craving for simple peanuts. These are also great to have on hand if you like to integrate nuts into any cooking or baking endeavors — add crushed peanuts to the top of your homemade pad Thai or use them for our chunky peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.
Buy a 16-ounce container of the lightly salted dry roasted peanuts from Target for $2.99.
Organic Whole Grain Apple Cinnamon Fruit & Grain Bars
Here is another simple yet delicious snack that you can bring with you on the go: these organic whole grain apple cinnamon bars. These soft bars have an apple and cinnamon gooey filling that is both sweet and tart. They also contain 8 grams of whole grains and have no artificial flavors.
Buy a six-count box of organic whole grain apple cinnamon bars from Target for $3.99.
Parmesan Garlic Kettle Potato Chips
Finally, we have one more tasty, crunchy chip option for you: parmesan garlic kettle chips. The infusion of parmesan and garlic brings a burst of extra flavor to these chips if you are looking for a more unique snack that will switch things up. And thanks to the fact that these chips are kettle cooked, they are meant to be extra crispy and crunchy — or, in other words, extra satisfying.
Buy an 8-ounce bag of the parmesan garlic kettle chips from Target for $2.49.