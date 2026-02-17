22 Best Good & Gather Snacks To Buy At Target

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Target has 45 private label brands that you are probably familiar with — and one of the most prominent ones is Good & Gather. However, if you haven't seen it before, you can read our guide on the differences between Good & Gather and another Target brand, Favorite Day. But essentially, Good & Gather has just about all of the cooking and pantry staples that you'll need on a day-to-day basis — including a wide variety of tasty and affordable snacks.

To help you know which snacks are the most worth your money, we have compiled this list of the best Good & Gather treats. Each snack on here has a high customer rating of at least four stars, based on at least 1,000 customer reviews. In other words, these snacks are very much beloved among Target customers. The list includes everything from different varieties of chips to trail mix to dessert hummus. Save this list for the next time you are heading out to Target (or perusing its website) and are craving a new snack to keep stocked up in your house. Keep in mind the prices below may vary depending on where you live.