8 Of The Worst Chicken Sandwiches You Should Skip

McDonald's really tried it with the McCrispy — and sadly, it really failed. This sandwich was first launched in 2021 as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich before being rebranded. It's a clear attempt to jump on the trend that Popeyes and Chick-fil-A spearheaded of simple yet satisfying combos of crunchy patties and sharp pickles. The problem, though, is that it fails at its primary mission. The McCrispy is just ... not that crispy at all. Multiple people have noted that there's no crunch to this thing, making it disappointing from the get-go.

That's all before you get into its flavor, of which there isn't very much either. There's a lack of any distinct taste in the McCrispy from minimal seasoning, which means it lacks punch. It can also suffer from dryness due to having very little mayonnaise in a standard order, and no real juiciness in the chicken patty. The Spicy McCrispy isn't much better, either, and while it does have a bit more pop due to its spicy mayo, it still pales in comparison to other chicken sandwiches out there.

Plus, when ordering the McCrispy, you're subject to the occasional slapdash approach that McDonald's can have when putting together and cooking the sandwich. Customers have complained that their McCrispy has been burned, and that they've ended up with a McChicken patty instead of a McCrispy one. All in all, it's one to avoid.