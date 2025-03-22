All Of Burger King's Chicken Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best

Last on my list is Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich, featuring a long slab of lightly breaded chicken topped with lettuce and mayo on a sesame seed bun. There really isn't anything else quite like it at Burger King (or elsewhere in the fast food world). From shape to taste, this one set itself apart, but it certainly wasn't the best chicken Burger King had to offer.

While I did love the bread — light, fluffy, and fresh — the chicken was moist, but not in a good way. The texture and mouthfeel were off, making me feel like there should have been some type of sauce component outside of the mayo. I guess soggy is the only word I can use to describe it. Speaking of mayo, why was this condiment the best part of the sandwich? The answer is still unclear.

I think I expected more from a sandwich titled the "original," and while it wasn't bad, there are way better sandwiches on this list. The breading was fine, and so were the rest of the layers of this miniature hoagie, but I'm opting for any other sandwich on this list. Next!