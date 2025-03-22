All Of Burger King's Chicken Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best
"Have it your way," "Home of the Whopper," and "You Rule" are just a few of Burger King's taglines that have graced the advertisement world over the last 60 years. Personally, when I think of Burger King, I think of the Dane Cook joke about the BK lounge. But this article isn't about pickles; it's about the lesser-known chicken sandwiches on the menu. I've been working my way through the top fast food restaurants, like McDonald's and Wendy's, to see which chain's chicken sandwiches are worth trying. For this taste test, I decided to rank BK's offerings.
From its Original Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Jr. to the brand's Royal collection, I tried all five of their chicken sandwiches to see which one was the best. Yes, there will be pickles, but I promise not to make it weird. Let's see which sandwich wears the crown and which ones to avoid the next time you're heading for the drive-through. Spoiler alert: I think you're going to have a tough choice!
5. Original Chicken Sandwich
Last on my list is Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich, featuring a long slab of lightly breaded chicken topped with lettuce and mayo on a sesame seed bun. There really isn't anything else quite like it at Burger King (or elsewhere in the fast food world). From shape to taste, this one set itself apart, but it certainly wasn't the best chicken Burger King had to offer.
While I did love the bread — light, fluffy, and fresh — the chicken was moist, but not in a good way. The texture and mouthfeel were off, making me feel like there should have been some type of sauce component outside of the mayo. I guess soggy is the only word I can use to describe it. Speaking of mayo, why was this condiment the best part of the sandwich? The answer is still unclear.
I think I expected more from a sandwich titled the "original," and while it wasn't bad, there are way better sandwiches on this list. The breading was fine, and so were the rest of the layers of this miniature hoagie, but I'm opting for any other sandwich on this list. Next!
4. Chicken Jr.
There is always something to be said about simple, and I think Burger King did a great job with their nice and simple Chicken Jr. Made with breaded chicken, lettuce, and mayo on a sesame seed bun, this value menu item is a great go-to snack.
The Chicken Jr. had great flavor in the chicken and its breading, offering up a fresh taste. You get a nice crunch on the outside with juicy chicken inside. I think my only complaint here was the chicken-to-bread ratio, offering up a little less chicken than desired. Otherwise, it was pretty balanced, especially for the price.
If you're on the go and need some quick calories, I'd definitely recommend the Chicken Jr. The only reason it didn't make it higher on the list was due to the incredible topping combos and bold flavors in the Royal collection.
3. Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken
Right off the bat, I knew I was going to like Burger King's Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken. She's a sloppy mess, and I'm here for it. This one featured a crispy white meat breast fillet coated with a triple pepper fiery glaze. This hot and heavy sandwich was topped with sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted potato bun.
After having tried other spicy fast food sandwiches from McDonald's and Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch, I can safely say that Burger King's fiery option was honestly the best. It had the right amount of heat that built slowly and lingered without being too much or too intense. The balance allows you to actually enjoy the other flavors presented. What I will say, though, is without that sauce, the chicken was pretty bland underneath.
Overall, I don't have a lot of negative notes for this one. If you like spice and heat, you have to give this sandwich a try. However, if you're looking for a more balanced bite that won't blow out your palate, the best is yet to come.
2. Royal Crispy Chicken
Another favorite that took the silver was Burger King's Royal Crispy Chicken. I really liked this one, and honestly, it was a battle not to put it in first. It tasted super fresh, with another crispy white meat breast fillet topped with savory sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes, housed in a toasted potato bun.
What stood out for me here the most (and out of all of the sandwiches) was that this chicken fillet had the best flavor. Maybe it was just the piece I was given, but it tasted like someone seasoned it and grilled it just before I picked up my order. The taste and texture were both seemingly very real and natural, and the toppings were a perfect addition to the perfect chicken.
Burger King's Royal Crispy Chicken was a star. It simply offered a balance the others don't have, and I can't stress this enough — you have to try it to believe it. Solid chicken, solid toppings, a solid bite every time.
1. Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken
In the chicken battle for first place, Burger King's Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken wears the ultimate crown in this lineup. Featuring a crispy white meat breast fillet topped with savory sauce, Swiss cheese, smokey bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted potato bun, with Burger King's signature Royal Sauce, this one just couldn't be beaten.
I have one word: Delicious. I have no complaints to report. Compared to the others, the cheese really adds a lot to the flavor profile, but it doesn't outshine the rest of the sandwich. The bacon is another highlight, too — the deep, smokey-flavored meat paired with the mild Swiss is utter brilliance.
If you know me, the one that places first is the one I can't stop eating, and while the Royal Crispy Chicken was a very close contender, the complex and bold flavors here really stole the show. With great breading, great toppings, and a can't-stop-eating feel, BK has a true winner in the bunch. Try it and see!
How I chose the best Burger King chicken sandwich
For this taste test, I ordered all five chicken sandwiches online and cruised through the drive-through to grab my order. My experience ordering at Burger King was by far the easiest and most reliable.
When I complete a taste test, especially if there is something spicy in the mix, I work my way from bland to heat. I started with the Chicken Jr and worked my up towards the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken, ensuring I didn't blow out my palate early on.
When push came to shove, I was stuck between the Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken and the Royal Crispy Chicken — an elite battle, indeed. Both sandwiches were delicious, but it's all about flavor and balance for me. The winner had flavors that the Royal Crispy Chicken just couldn't top.