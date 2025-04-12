It's Clear Why KFC Is Struggling To Keep Its Doors Open

We wouldn't blame you for thinking that KFC is doing just fine. On the face of things, the world's most famous fried chicken brand is still absolutely everywhere, with well over 30,000 restaurants in operation worldwide and a brand value of approximately 6.7 billion dollars in 2024, according to Statista. Given that this value was up on the previous year, it kinda seems like the sky's the limit for Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, if you peek under that fried chicken skin (sorry, we know it's a gross image, but we couldn't resist), you'll find a restaurant chain in crisis. KFC has had a rocky few years, with restaurants suddenly closing their doors and competitors in the fried chicken space threatening the very soul of this iconic brand.

That's if its soul is still alive and kicking, that is. In recent years KFC has seen a noticeable decline in quality and service standards, with customers pointing out that it's a shadow of its former self (and which could indicate that it's struggling). As well as this, its sheer identity as being Kentucky's finest export has started to change, with the company upping sticks and moving its headquarters to Texas in a bid to save money. KFC may be seeing some exciting changes in 2025 — but it's also in freefall, and we think we know why.