The Rise, Fall, And Resurgence Of Chili's

Chili's is an iconic American brand that has been around for 50 years. With more than 1,600 restaurants across 28 countries and two US territories, most people have probably dined at this popular casual Tex-Mex joint at some point in time. Many of us have fond memories around a table enjoying Chili's baby back ribs, frozen margaritas, or fajitas. For some, the catchy advertising jingles may recall childhood nostalgia of a simpler time.

In recent years, Chili's has found viral success on the internet, bringing customers old and new flooding back through its doors. But it wasn't too long ago that the chain was struggling to stay afloat. So why did it fade away, and what brought it back? Let's take a look at Chili's journey through time, from its humble beginnings and initial success to its recent challenges and resurgence, and analyze the reasons for its highs and lows.