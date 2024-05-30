McDonald's McChicken Is 200% More Expensive Than It Was 10 Years Ago

Anyone who has been grocery shopping in the past several years knows inflation is a problem. Though food inflation eased by leaps and bounds in 2023, that doesn't mean prices went back down; it just means they aren't getting worse as fast as they were. When it comes to fast food prices, this rise in costs has led a lot of people to wonder if dollar fast food menus even still exist. Of all major fast food chains, McDonald's was once known for its especially low prices,but even it has increased its prices by a lot over the years.

The McChicken was once one of the crown jewels of McDonald's dollar menu, but the days of a $1 McChicken are now far behind us. According to a statistical analysis from FinanceBuzz, McDonald's prices are up across the board. The Big Mac price has increased 50% between 2014 and 2024, but that is one of the menu items that has increased the least. Nowhere is inflation more visible than with the McChicken, which cost about $1.19 in 2014 but rose 168% to the price of $3.19 as of 2024. Plus, there are plenty of anecdotal online reports of the price being even higher, with some claiming McChickens in their area can cost upwards of $5.