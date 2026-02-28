7 Chicken Sandwich Chains In America, Ranked Worst To Best

Despite being known for its secret fried chicken recipe, KFC's chicken sandwich is anything but finger-lickin' good. The chain may have once been the reigning champ of fried chicken in America, but it appears Colonel Sanders has lost his touch. In a map of the worst chicken chains in America shared on social media, KFC was ranked lowest in 12 states. The main complaints that customers have with the chicken here are that it is overly greasy and bland, and many feel that it has decreased in quality over the years. One dissatisfied customer even claims you're better off getting grocery store fried chicken than KFC.

The other problem that customers have with the chain is that it is wildly inconsistent. The quality and taste of the chicken are so dependent on the restaurant location, which defeats the whole purpose of eating at a chain. Customers want to know what they're getting when they order from a familiar chain — that reliability makes a difference in where they choose to eat. One customer on Reddit explains, "KFC probably has the least consistency in franchisee management across the whole U.S. fast food industry." With so many fried chicken sandwich options on the market now, KFC just can't compete.