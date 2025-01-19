The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich That's One Of The Unhealthiest Fast Food Items

Fried chicken is not exactly a healthy food, but the crunchy, greasy decadence can definitely be worth all the extra calories and more that it brings to the table. This is especially true of fast food chicken sandwiches, a highly competitive category where brands attempt to stand out with powerful flavors. The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is one such example, proving wildly popular because — or in spite — of its unhealthy nutritional facts.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich comes in multiple varieties, but the least healthy option is the 830-calorie Classic Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich, with an eye-popping 53 grams of fat (including 19 grams of saturated fat and 1.5 grams of trans fat) and 1,875 mg of sodium.

While everyone's dietary needs differ, according to the FDA's daily recommended values for adults, the Popeyes Classic Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich offers 68% of daily fats, 95% of daily saturated fats, and 82% of daily sodium — and all of this before any sides come into play.