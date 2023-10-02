Chick-Fil-A Vs Popeyes: Who Really Won The Chicken Sandwich Wars?

According to a Facebook poll by fan page Chick-fil-A News, the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich is superior to the Popeyes variety. The overwhelming majority of comments on the September Facebook post leaned in Chick-fil-A's direction. But depending on who you ask, it's a bit of a toss-up as to which brand should come away with the title — other fans and food writers believe Popeyes deserves the top flavor spot.

Back in 2019, chicken sandwiches had a moment. Fast-casual and fast-food restaurants found themselves in the middle of an all-out war — a chicken sandwich war, that is. Everywhere you turned, a new chain restaurant was debuting its version of a fried or grilled chicken sandwich. But the two places that held the biggest duel were two fried chicken giants: Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich had been around for quite a while by 2019. But that year, Popeyes debuted a version of fried chicken between a bun, and fans immediately started to take sides. Based on what fans had to say, it looks like Chick-fil-A's sandwich reigns supreme — but not everyone agrees.