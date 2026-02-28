The 4 Best And 4 Worst Fillings For Omelets

An easy task that any home cook can do? Make an omelet that doesn't look as good as one from a restaurant. Maybe the eggs tear when you try to fold the omelet over. Maybe the whole concoction ends up too runny. Even if whatever goes wrong still results in a tasty dish, many home chefs have wondered how they can make the perfect omelet every time. Technique comes with time and practice, but you can always control which ingredients you use. So we thought we'd ask a couple of omelet experts what they think the best and worst ingredients are.

Putting some combination of cheese, veggies, and meat between a few eggs is a breakfast joy that cuts across class and cultural lines. After all, what do greasy spoon diners, luxury cruise lines, and college dorm dining halls all have in common? They're all places you should be able to get a great build-your-own-omelet. Done well, an omelet can be a nutritious and filling way to start (or end) the day. Of course, we all make mistakes with omelets. Contrary to the implications of the build-your-own omelet bar, an egg base is not a complete blank canvas for any old filling. Here are the best and worst fillings for omelets.