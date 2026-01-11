10 Best Ways To Cook Veggies, That Isn't Boiling Or Steaming

There are many ways to cook vegetables, and most are underutilized. Okay, that's not quite true, but it's amazing how often we forget the versatility of vegetables. Every day, millions of people around the world take heads of broccoli, carrot batons, and spears of asparagus — all of which are full of potential and begging to have their flavor unlocked — and simply throw them into a pot of hot water. They come out limp, water-logged, flavorless, and lacking any sense of excitement or joy whatsoever. Then, we say that we don't like them when the underwhelming taste is our fault in the first place.

It doesn't have to be this way. Making vegetables more interesting can involve playing with their flavor profiles and balancing out different notes, but it can also be done by using different cooking techniques. Grilling, braising, stir-frying, and air-frying vegetables can give them an entirely new lease on life, while techniques such as poaching or blanching provide all the delicacy of steaming without sapping veggies of their taste or color. Plus, many techniques can be way quicker than boiling or steaming. Ready to level up your veggie game for good? Yeah, we thought so.