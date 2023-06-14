13 Mistakes You Need To Stop Making With Omelets

It all starts with the eggs. It will probably come as no surprise to anyone, but if you're not using good eggs for your omelet, you're going to end up with something pretty bad. Aside from the fat and any toppings you use, your omelet is solely egg, and no amount of additions will change their fundamental quality or make them taste fresh if they're past their prime.

As such, you need to make sure that you're bringing the best eggs possible home from the store. While looking at price is a good indicator of how good the eggs are. Usually, a cheaper product will not be as rigorously produced; it's not the main indicator. Bear in mind that a lot of terms on egg cartons that might make them seem better-quality, like farm-fresh, cage-free, or hormone-free, may be unregulated or else have little actual meaning behind it and, therefore, could just be a marketing trick.

For eggs that you know have come from a source that practices good ethical standards, look for a certified humane or free-to-forage label on the box, which indicates that the chickens that laid them were kept under good conditions. Freshness-wise, you should always look at the best-by date and pick a carton with a date that's still far off. Finally, always make sure you're checking inside the carton before putting it in your cart, so you're not taking home any broken eggs without knowing.