The Right Way To Roast Frozen Butternut Squash For A Crispy Finish

If you're inclined to shy away from frozen vegetables because you don't think they're as good as the fresh kind, you could be mistaken. Frozen vegetables have just as many nutrients as fresh veggies, and in the case of butternut squash, they're easy to work with. To get perfectly roasted butternut squash, purchase frozen squash that has already been cubed — the pieces will be almost the exact same size and thus cook more evenly.

From there, set your oven temperature high; you'll want it at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Add the squash to a bowl, and toss the cubes with olive oil or another neutral cooking oil with a high smoke point, like avocado, to help the exterior crisp up. You should also season them as desired. A little salt and pepper go a long way, but other herbs and spices, like paprika or rosemary, can add loads of flavor. Consider following in Gordon Ramsay's footsteps and pair your squash with the Moroccan spice blend ras el hanout. When you place your squash in the oven, keep the sheet pan on the lowest rack. This will ensure that it's as close to the oven's bottom heating element as possible; the concentration of heat will help the vegetable develop more of a crust — for more consistent browning, you can turn the squash cubes over mid-roast.