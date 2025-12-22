The First Dish Julia Child Made On TV Is A Breakfast Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Open the pages of any Julia Child cookbook, and you'll find classic French mains, such as beef bourguignon and coq au vin. However, the first dish the American author ever made on TV was actually a breakfast classic: A tender and creamy French omelet.

Child may be best known for hosting the cooking show "The French Chef," which premiered nationally in 1963, but her first TV appearance actually took place a year earlier on a local Boston public television station. In an episode of "I've Been Reading," Child made a French omelet on a hot plate in a bid to promote her debut cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" (she brought a copper bowl, a whisk, and some eggs along with her). In typical style, she was her usual enthusiastic self and started to whip up egg whites to "enliven the talk."

Omelets come in several forms, such as the American version, which is folded over and often contains a filling, like cheese or veggies, or the fluffier soufflé variety that contains whisked egg whites. A French omelet, on the other hand, is far simpler and is made by pouring beaten eggs, seasoned simply with salt and pepper, into a hot pan with a pat of butter. The exterior of a French omelet is pale yellow with no signs of browning, while the center is tender, creamy, and light.