Sheetz Vs. Wawa: Which Chain Has The Best Made-To-Order Food?
When it comes to convenience stores, there are several that may come to mind. There's 7-Eleven, which interestingly ranks as one of America's favorite grocery stores. There's Buc-ees, which is a Texas-based chain that's known for many things, including selling charming kitchen decor. But, recently, two convenience store chains have been making waves way beyond their original Pennsylvania borders — Sheetz and Wawa. Why? Because the two's operational territories have moved closer and even begun to overlap in some places. This is especially true in larger cities and metropolitan areas in the northeast, where the rivalry has heated up so much that Philadelphia Magazine has dubbed it "Pennsylvania's convenience store war." But in this battle of Sheetz. vs. Wawa, which chain really has the best made-to-order food?
See, both chains share similar "one-stop-shop" business models. Regardless of which chain you stop at, you'll find a place where you can eat, drink, grab some necessities, use the restroom, and fill up your car with gas. But, at Daily Meal, it's the food made behind the counter that's really drawn our attention. So, we set off on a journey to discover who really reigns supreme in this food war. Here's everything we discovered along the way.
What is Sheetz?
Sheetz is a convenience store that markets itself as a one-stop shop for "everything." When you stop at a Sheetz location, you can fill your car up with gas, snag a few basic grocery items, order made-to-order food, and grab a coffee to keep going. While it doesn't offer "everything," it does offer quite a lot.
The story of Sheetz begins in 1952, when a man named Bob Sheetz found convenience stores lacking and decided he wanted to do something to fix it. That first location was opened in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and a little over a decade later, Bob's brother, Steve, thought expansion was a great idea. Apparently, it was, because now there are 821 Sheetz locations spread through seven different states — these include Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Michigan. Pennsylvania remains the Sheetz hub, with nearly 40% of all locations operating within its borders.
The Sheetz made-to-order menu is chock full of different items, many of which sport quirky names with a "z" at the end. For example, you'll find a variety of appz, sidez, burgerz, fish, chicken, dogz, sandwiches, pizzas, salads, and Mexican-American foods.
What is Wawa?
If you live in the American northeast, you've probably stopped by a Wawa at least once because in many places (like New Jersey and Pennsylvania), you'll find one every couple of blocks. Like its rival, Sheetz, the chain with the flying goose logo caters to all your most basic needs — clean restrooms, gas pumps, refrigerated drinks, hot coffee, basic packaged snacks, a few essential groceries, and a considerable menu of made-to-order food.
But Wawa didn't start out as a convenience store. Rather, in 1902, it began as Wawa Dairy, offering fresh milk products delivered straight to the customer's door. Founder George Wood and associates did well for themselves in this capacity, but must have decided a change was necessary, because the first Wawa Food Market was opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, in the 1960s. Since then, the chain has rapidly expanded, and today, it operates 1,197 locations in 14 states. Those states include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, and Indiana. Despite being a somewhat recent expansion, Florida leads in total locations, with 26% of all physical stores residing within the Sunshine State. But New Jersey and Pennsylvania are not far behind, with 25% and 23% of all locations, respectively.
Wawa's made-to-order menu is extensive, with many foods to order that range from hoagies and bowls to salads and burgers. Soups, sides, frozen coffees, healthy drink options, wraps, and more fill out the menu's offerings.
Wawa leads the 2024 ACSI Convenience Store Study, but not the 2025
Until recent years, there was a pretty defined demarcation line (at least in Pennsylvania) between where you'd expect to visit a Wawa and a Sheetz. But, over the last few years, that line has begun to blur, until the inevitable has happened — a Wawa and Sheetz are now located right across the street from each other. This defining battle in the war for the best Pennsylvania convenience store chain occurred in February 2026, in Limerick, Pennsylvania. Alongside this shift in geographical proximity comes a shift in customer satisfaction, too.
The 2024 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for convenience stores found that Wawa was provided an industry-leading score of 82 out of 100 points (via BusinessWire). This placed it solidly as the top convenience store chain in the nation, based on customer satisfaction. Trailing the chain with 80 or more points each were QuikTrip, Buc-ee's, and Murphy USA. Sheetz, on the other hand, wasn't even really a competitor for the top spot, having only been given an ACSI score of 79.
But that was in 2024. In 2025, the rivalry further heats up with Wawa and Sheetz tying for second place with an ACSI score of 82. Is it possible that next year, Sheetz may surpass Wawa for the lead? Or, will Wawa pull back ahead? Only time will tell.
Survey finds that Wawa tops several distinct categories
Lanc Local — a trusted resource for local business news in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania — recently did an incredibly in-depth analysis on the Sheetz vs. Wawa rivalry. Published in June of 2025, the survey analyzed more than 100,000 Google searches and reviews for stores of either chain located in the borders of Pennsylvania. It then compared the two in various distinct categories. The results were interesting.
The results show that Pennsylvanians do Google searches for Wawa about 37.9% more frequently than they search for Sheetz. Wawa locations also receive customer reviews more frequently, while also maintaining just slightly cheaper gas prices. But while Wawa may be reviewed more frequently, both convenience store chains have similar average review ratings. What people talk about in those reviews is vastly different, however. Sheetz reviews most commonly mention overall cleanliness, bathrooms, and fuel costs. On the other hand, Wawa reviews most frequently talked about coffee.
While all of this is great for Wawa, it still doesn't answer the question as to who has the best made-to-order food. So, we dove deeper into this specific category for ourselves, using our first-hand knowledge, intensive scrutiny of each chain's menus, and online conversations revolving around this topic.
Wawa is better for hoagies, hands down
Wawa is best known for its beloved hoagies, although which hoagie reigns supreme is up for debate. Our own Wawa hoagie ranking found that the Italian hoagie is the best option on the menu, while a similar ranking done by Philadelphia Magazine believes The Gobbler deserves that title. Other publications online also have warring opinions. But the fact that Wawa hoagies are delicious overall isn't really a debate.
If you have any doubts that Wawa is better for hoagie-lovers, then the fact that there's a whole holiday dedicated to them should convince you. Hoagiefest is an annual Wawa celebration that happens sometime during the summer each year, where the convenience store chain offers steep discounts on its most popular food items. Although the discounts vary from one year to the next, many people (especially those in PA and NJ) look forward to the event all year — and excessively indulge once the time comes.
To further assuage any doubts about Wawa's ability to create unrivaled hoagies is the online discourse. One person posted on Facebook, stating that they'd stopped at both Wawa and Sheetz within a few days of one another. They boldly proclaimed: "Wawa is hands down my favorite," while later stating, "Sheetz, as usual, was disappointing."
Sheetz corners the market on fried foods
Wawa may be the better option for a well-made hoagie, but Sheetz has completely cornered the market on fried foods. One of the biggest reasons for this is the sheer amount of fried food options offered at Sheetz, in comparison to Wawa's relatively small, similar menu. For example, Wawa only really offers variations of fries and breaded chicken strips in terms of fried foods. On the other hand, the Sheetz menu boasts its own versions of wings, breaded chicken strips, chicken bites, nuggets, onion petals, macaroni and cheese bites, stuffed tater tots, and much more. Truly, this is only a small sampling of the fried foods you could potentially order at a Sheetz counter.
Then there's the fact that Sheetz fried foods are regularly praised and well-reviewed. In our write-up of Sheetz foods to order or avoid, several fried foods made the must-try list. Mac n' cheese bites, chicken strips, and cheesy bacon tater bombs are a few of the list's highlighted items. A ranking of popular Sheetz menu items also included some fried foods near the top of the list, including the mozzarella sticks and French toast sticks.
If you're health-conscious, Sheetz may not be the right place for you. But, if you're looking for something fried, greasy, and satisfying to the soul, this is the place to go — and Wawa can't even hold a candle to its competitor in this category.
Wawa has better options for the health-conscious
Wawa is your best choice for an inclusive convenience store if you're looking for something lighter, healthier, and lower in calories. Although Sheetz does offer a scant few salads, that's where the healthier fare ends. On the other hand, Wawa's menu is full of health-conscious ordering options — and not just salads, either. For example, you can find no-bun hoagies if you're looking for something with fewer carbohydrates, or indulge in a wrap for something a little lighter than a hoagie. There are protein-packed bowls for those looking to stay full, and an entire section of balanced choices on the menu. This doesn't only include foods, either. Healthy drinks to go with your meals include protein smoothies, refreshers, rechargers, and immunity smoothies.
If you're looking for health-conscious food on a budget, several Wawa ordering hacks that can save you money will also save you calories or ramp up your vegetable intake, so you'll want to make sure you look at those before your next visit. Opting for a smaller hoagie but loading up on fresh toppings and choosing a no-bun hoagie over a salad are just two such hacks.
Sheetz offers significantly more customization
Both convenience stores allow for some customization of most of their menu items. However, Sheetz offers considerably more options for those customers who really like to have their order their way.
Wawa's menu allows for very standard customization. For hoagies, you can choose to add condiments, fresh toppings, seasonings, and other standard toppings. For salads, you can choose to add basic options like bacon or a boiled egg. Plus, there are a few "create your own" options, such as the ability to custom-order a bowl, salad, or varying types of hoagies. But that's where the customization ends.
Sheetz, on the other hand, offers an almost unbelievable amount of customization options — and not just on limited items, but on most. For example, you can get loaded fries, curly fries, or mini hashbrowns topped with up to two sauces, two standard toppings, cheese, and one premium topping. Mac can be topped with meat, spread, toppings, and extras. There are ample toppings in each category to choose from, too.
The chain with the best made-to-order food is a matter of personal preference
We hoped the matter of whether Wawa or Sheetz had the best made-to-order food would be simple, and that we'd come out with a clear-cut winner. However, that didn't turn out to be the case. Instead, what we found was that it all boils down to a matter of personal preference and what you, as the customer, value most in your convenience store's made-to-order food.
Sheetz may be the best choice for you if you prioritize customization and more indulgent options, like fried or smothered foods. Wawa is likely the best option for you if you prefer classic, fresh, and healthier choices. It's also ideal if you're looking for hoagies or fresh coffee.
Of course, geographical location can also play a role. Let's face it, if you only live near either Wawa or Sheetz, the best food option is the one you have access to. But we encourage you to give the other store an option when traveling, as both are excellent options.
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Tasting Table.