12 Foods To Order And 6 Foods To Always Avoid At Sheetz

Sheetz is a convenient store that markets itself as a "one-stop solution for basically everything" — and that includes made-to-order food. Although their first store was opened in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1952, today you can find Sheetz throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina. For those who're familiar with the Pennsylvania store chain Wawa, Sheetz is very similar. But if you're making your first visit to one of these popular stores for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, how do you know what to order?

Sheetz sells some distinctive and unique snacks but while many of the food items are fantastic, there are some that fall flat — it's bound to happen with such a large menu. Thankfully, you don't have to figure out which ones those are through experimentation, since I'm here to enlighten you as to which foods you should or shouldn't order. Having a West Virginia-based family, I've visited many Sheetz and my family who visit religiously also weighed in. Ready to discover what should be your first (or next) order at Sheetz? Let's get into it.