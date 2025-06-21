The Unexpected Grocery Store That Ranks Among The Top Of America's Favorites

We all have reasons for frequenting our favorite grocery stores. Shoppers love going to Aldi for its award-winning cheese, stopping in to sample pretty much anything at Whole Foods, or frequenting Trader Joe's for foods you can buy for under 5 bucks. So when market research firm YouGov released a Q1 2025 list of America's most popular grocery stores, it might be a little startling to find 7-Eleven ranked as the second most popular at 63%, and polled first at 99% in name recognition.

An excellent spot to score late night snacks, 7-Eleven is the world's first convenience store, and got its start almost a century ago in Dallas, Texas. With more than 85,000 locations in 19 different countries, 7-Eleven is now a worldwide brand, a fact which explains its number one spot in YouGov's list when it comes to fame. But 7-Eleven is also a respectable resource for healthful options like ripe bananas or a cup of washed and trimmed strawberries, or ready-made meals such as a Chicken Caesar Salad or 6-inch Italian Sub. While you can't buy a pound of ground beef at 7-Eleven, you can find protein-rich alternatives and other grocery staples through Instacart, including vegetable oil, canned tuna, condiments like mayo, mustard and salt, dried spaghetti, and even a pound of butter.