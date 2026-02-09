The Gas Station Chain That Sells Charming Kitchen Decor
Buc-ee's is a Texas-based gas station chain known for many things. Among them are dozens to over a hundred fuel pumps per location, remarkably clean bathrooms, and the best house-made fudge you'll find on the highway. But unless you've actually been to a Buc-ee's, you may not have guessed that this gas station is also a place to pick up cute and charming kitchen decor.
Depending on the size of the store, every Buc-ee's sells more or less the same type of items. And in each store's general merchandise section, shoppers can find items like decorative throws, tea towels, utensil crocks, glass jars, serving plates and platters, ice buckets, and much more. Shoppers have also reported themed collections, like Western home decor and Chinoiserie trinkets. Even the bathroom art at Buc-ee's is for sale.
Buc-ee's decor selection has long been known among its cult-like fandom, a fact that has gained more prominence in recent years. The pop star Sabrina Carpenter posted a viral TikTok from a Buc-ee's visit of her and her friends doing dramatic readings of the store's campy decorative signs, like "Step aside coffee, this is a job for alcohol." These Wine Mom aesthetics are yet another kitchen decor theme you can reliably find at the chain.
Is Buc-ee's kitchen decor Buc-ee's themed?
Buc-ee's gets its unique name and beaver mascot from an adorable origin story, with the founder, Arch Aplin III, naming the business both after his dog, Buck, and his childhood nickname, "Bucky Beaver." It's clearly integral to the business, as the beaver can be found all over every Buc-ee's location, including the vast collections of kitchen decor — alongside other decor items without the mascot or logo.
You can also buy some of these branded trinkets from home. Getting the Buc-ee beaver on items like spoon rests or trivets is easy with unaffiliated third-party resellers like Texas Snax, Texas Merch, or Amazon. But if you want to see Buc-ee's unbranded collection of kitchen decor, you'll have to go to one yourself.
So, the next time you're at a Buc-ee's, waiting around for the iconic call-and-response that signals fresh brisket on deck, take a spin through general merchandise and see if there's any cute decor for yourself or a friend.