The Gas Station Chain That Sells Charming Kitchen Decor

Buc-ee's is a Texas-based gas station chain known for many things. Among them are dozens to over a hundred fuel pumps per location, remarkably clean bathrooms, and the best house-made fudge you'll find on the highway. But unless you've actually been to a Buc-ee's, you may not have guessed that this gas station is also a place to pick up cute and charming kitchen decor.

Depending on the size of the store, every Buc-ee's sells more or less the same type of items. And in each store's general merchandise section, shoppers can find items like decorative throws, tea towels, utensil crocks, glass jars, serving plates and platters, ice buckets, and much more. Shoppers have also reported themed collections, like Western home decor and Chinoiserie trinkets. Even the bathroom art at Buc-ee's is for sale.

Buc-ee's decor selection has long been known among its cult-like fandom, a fact that has gained more prominence in recent years. The pop star Sabrina Carpenter posted a viral TikTok from a Buc-ee's visit of her and her friends doing dramatic readings of the store's campy decorative signs, like "Step aside coffee, this is a job for alcohol." These Wine Mom aesthetics are yet another kitchen decor theme you can reliably find at the chain.