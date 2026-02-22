9 Useful Ways To Reuse Containers From Costco

Among Costco's extensive array of nuts are these Kirkland Signature cashews that come in 38-ounce containers. The jars are made of glass and have a wide mouth, so they can be reused as storage for tons of things around the house. Customers have a hard time simply throwing the jars away when they're done because they're actually quite aesthetically pleasing.

Use some soap and warm water to wash off the label of the Kirkland brand cashews, and then use the beautiful glass jar for whatever storage you need. If you have room in your pantry, you can use it to keep dry beans, pasta, cereal, or flour. One customer on Reddit explains that they repurpose it for dog treats. Another customer on Facebook jokes that you could cross out the "ews" on the "Cashews" label and use it as a piggy bank. All jokes aside, though, the options are truly endless for repurposing these containers. The jar would even make a beautiful vase for flowers.