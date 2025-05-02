14 Ways To Use Mason Jars Around The Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All hail the mighty mason jar. These jars, which are named after their inventor John Landis Mason, have been around since the mid-1850s and were primarily designed to make the canning process easier. However, while they're still everyone's go-to container for preserving and pickling, mason jars can be used for far more than their intended purpose. Their sturdy nature and stylish, rustic appearance have made them an unlikely candidate for a host of varied storage and utility uses, particularly in the kitchen, where they can be employed for countless different things.

As you might expect, mason jars make an excellent vessel for keeping your food fresh, with dry goods, seasonings, and herbs especially well-suited to being kept in them. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Mason jars can be used as fridge organizers, freezer containers, or dish soap dispensers; they can be used to pour items out of, or into; and they can even be used to cook your food inside. Plus, because mason jars cost a couple of bucks each, they're a surprisingly cost-effective way to make your kitchen look super stylish. Join the mason jar revolution with these handy tips and tricks.