Costco Shoppers May Want To Choose Their Kirkland Brand Cashews Wisely

For food enthusiasts who love saving money and buying in bulk, Costco is the place to shop. The benefits of a Costco membership are evident in its user-friendly warehouse, where hundreds of items are offered at competitive prices, partly thanks to the ever-present Kirkland Signature brand. However, with several cashew varieties under the brand's private label available, deciding which is the best in terms of flavor and value can be a challenge.

Excluding snack-size pouches in mixed variety packs, Costco sells at least three different types of cashews, depending on the store's location. Choices include Kirkland Signature butter toffee cashews, Fancy cashews (available in salted and unsalted varieties), organic cashews, and, if you're fortunate enough to find them, Black Label cashews.

Setting aside organic and flavored cashews, it's worth exploring the distinctions between Costco's Kirkland Black Label cashews and their Fancy counterparts. Costco sells Fancy cashews in 40-ounce plastic bags, while Black Label cashews, when available, are presented in 38-ounce glass jars. Apart from differences in packaging and availability, the Black Label variety is also more expensive. Though both types list the same three ingredients, some members believe there's a difference in flavor. Which variety is superior? Costco members have expressed their views on this in a Reddit thread, with many concluding that much of the Black Label variety's allure might be due to the placebo effect, suggesting that the Fancy variety is an equally tasty and more readily available option.