The Unhealthiest Costco Bakery Item Is A Fan Favorite

It can't come as much of a surprise to anyone that the Kirkland Signature butter croissants rank at the top of Costco's unhealthiest bakery foods. These pastries are very high in saturated fat and also contain a moderately high amount of sodium, which is pretty typical of most tasty croissants. And while the high concentration of saturated fat means that Costco croissants certainly won't be confused for a nutrient-dense food any time soon, that hasn't stopped customers from posting about why they love these pastries.

A Facebook post featuring the puffy, crescent-shaped baked goods included plenty of positive comments, with one person stating, "The best you will ever eat they don't last 1 day in my house." Meanwhile, another enthusiastic member proclaimed, "not only good but next level satisfaction." Similar sentiments were shared on Reddit, where the pastries were described as "hard to beat" when compared to competing brands. The love for the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants stands to reason when you consider how they're made.