The Unhealthiest Costco Bakery Item Is A Fan Favorite
It can't come as much of a surprise to anyone that the Kirkland Signature butter croissants rank at the top of Costco's unhealthiest bakery foods. These pastries are very high in saturated fat and also contain a moderately high amount of sodium, which is pretty typical of most tasty croissants. And while the high concentration of saturated fat means that Costco croissants certainly won't be confused for a nutrient-dense food any time soon, that hasn't stopped customers from posting about why they love these pastries.
A Facebook post featuring the puffy, crescent-shaped baked goods included plenty of positive comments, with one person stating, "The best you will ever eat they don't last 1 day in my house." Meanwhile, another enthusiastic member proclaimed, "not only good but next level satisfaction." Similar sentiments were shared on Reddit, where the pastries were described as "hard to beat" when compared to competing brands. The love for the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants stands to reason when you consider how they're made.
Why Costco croissants are so appealing
Ranking no. 6 among Costco's best bakery items, it's hard to deny the appeal of Kirkland butter croissants. Much like other beloved options at the discount warehouse chain, which includes muffins, cakes, and cookies, these croissants get a lot of love from Costco bakery fans. Consider that croissants are freshly prepared on a daily basis and also contain butter rather than a substitute like margarine. Real butter is a crucial aspect of a quality croissant, as it ensures an optimal mouthfeel and flavor.
The quality of Costco croissants may be due to a possible change in the recipe. In the past, Kirkland croissants were baked using a combination of butter and oil, while the most recent iterations allegedly only contain butter. This update appears to have had a positive impact on both the texture and the flavor of pastry, and also ensures that it falls in line with the stringent rules regarding croissant shapes, as dictated by France. The "straight" croissants, like the kind now found at Costco's bakery, must only include butter, while the curved version can contain other types of fat.
How to enjoy Kirkland Signature croissants
Kirkland butter croissants are heavenly to eat on their own, but there are numerous ways to enjoy them. For instance, there are lots of sweet foods you can stuff inside a croissant, including Nutella, almond paste, and jam. If you're seeking a savory preparation, they make an awesome accompaniment to breakfast sandwiches. For a tasty spin on a Caprese salad, stuff a croissant with sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, and arugula.
When it comes to dinner time, pair croissants with ingredients like ham and cheese to make a hearty casserole. In the event you find yourself with a preponderance of Kirkland croissants and aren't sure what to do with them all, they can be cubed, seasoned, and baked to make crunchy and delicious croutons. While Costco croissants might not be the healthiest item at the chain, they offer impressive versatility when it comes to recipes and preparations, and many members find the pastries to be undeniably tasty.