7 IKEA Food Court Tips You Have To Try

What's better than a visit to IKEA's food court? Honestly, not much — well, in our book, anyway. The Swedish furniture store's in-house restaurant has always been a highlight of any trip since the company's very early days. IKEA's food court origins stretch back to the late '50s, and its first restaurant, then known as "IKEA Baren" (or "the IKEA bar"), debuted just two years after its flagship store opened in Älmhult. Back then, it was a pretty basic affair, serving just cold dishes and coffee. Pretty soon, though, it had expanded, and nowadays it's an international affair, serving millions of Swedish meatballs every year to hungry shoppers who need a place to find refuge after hours of trying out chairs and looking at rugs. Its bistro, meanwhile, has a hot dog deal that beats Costco.

Like IKEA's flatpack furniture, its food court is honed to an exact science, and its food is simple, affordable, and effective. That doesn't mean that you can't make the most of it, though. There are loads of ways you can make the most of your visit to IKEA's food court that you probably aren't taking advantage of, from the store's membership offers (which are free, just so you know) to some fun and easy-to-execute hacks that can give your food some extra zip. Ready to make your trip to IKEA even better? We are, too.