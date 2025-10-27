5 IKEA Cookware Sets That Are Sleek And Affordable
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a new cookware set, you may find yourself getting overwhelmed at the cost. Some simple sets out there can easily creep into the hundreds when it comes to price. This is why Ikea is a great option — it has a selection of cookware sets that are both affordable and sleek. In other words, you won't even be able to tell that these sets are on the cheaper side.
We have also done all of the work for you by compiling this list, so you don't have to go searching through the Ikea website — or getting distracted in your nearest Ikea store. Plus, everything on this list is under 150 bucks, so you'll know ahead of time if these sets are in your budget. Use this list to find your next cookware set, then check out our list of Ikea finds that will instantly update your kitchen. It won't be long before your kitchen feels brand new all over again.
HEMLAGAD 6-Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
First up, there's the HEMLAGAD six-piece non-stick cookware set. This set — which is black with green handles — comes with one saute pan, one sauce pan, and two large pots (of different sizes) with matching lids. Both lids have holes built into them so that you can easily strain water out of your dishes if needed. IKEA's set is just $79.99, which is certainly on the affordable side. A comparable set from Target, for example, is priced at 100 bucks, while one from West Elm is a whopping $445. Overall, it's the only set you'll need for all of your everyday cooking, such as any easy weeknight dinners that you make regularly.
SLÄTROCKA Stainless Steel Cookware Set with Detachable Handles
This SLÄTROCKA stainless steel set comes with two pans and one pot — all three of which have detachable handles. This makes it easier to both clean and store the pans. They also become oven-safe when the handle is removed. The design also helps with safety because, with the handles removed, you get rid of the risk of bumping into the handle and knocking over the hot pan. Meanwhile, the price is just $59.99, which is about 20 bucks cheaper than a similar set from Carote (a brand that mostly sells cookware with detachable handles).
IKEA 365+ 6-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware
If you're looking for just a simple set of stainless steel pots, look no further than this cookware set from IKEA 365+. It comes with two pots of different sizes, and one saucepan, all of which come with matching lids and are stackable. The entire set is both oven safe and dishwasher safe. It costs $59.99, which is a steal compared to big-name brands such as, say, Williams-Sonoma, which sells a stainless steel set (with only two pots instead of three) for about 300 bucks. These stainless steel pots are ready for all of the best soup recipes — such as one-pot tomato soup or all the veggies vegetable soup — along with sauces, rice, and more.
IKEA 365+ 9-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
This cooking pot set from IKEA 365+ is the larger version of the previous set. It contains two sauce pans of different sizes and three large pots of different sizes. All but the smaller saucepan also come with a matching lid. This set is priced at $99.99, so you get double the amount of pots for less than double the price of the smaller one. So, if you're in need of a full cookware set, this may just be your best bet.
LYCKAD 2-Piece Baking/Serving Dish Set
A baking dish can be used for a wide variety of meals — everything from a bagel and chorizo egg casserole to a batch of roasted vegetables. With this in mind, it's a good idea to invest in a solid (yet affordable) set, just like this LYCKAD two-piece baking dish set from IKEA. The set comes with two different-sized baking dishes — the smaller one is perfect for making a dish for one or two people, while the bigger one can be used for a bigger batch recipe. A similar set from Staub (sold at Wayfair) is priced at about 60 bucks, but this set from IKEA is a third of that, with a price tag of just $19.99.