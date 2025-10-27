5 IKEA Cookware Sets That Are Sleek And Affordable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a new cookware set, you may find yourself getting overwhelmed at the cost. Some simple sets out there can easily creep into the hundreds when it comes to price. This is why Ikea is a great option — it has a selection of cookware sets that are both affordable and sleek. In other words, you won't even be able to tell that these sets are on the cheaper side.

We have also done all of the work for you by compiling this list, so you don't have to go searching through the Ikea website — or getting distracted in your nearest Ikea store. Plus, everything on this list is under 150 bucks, so you'll know ahead of time if these sets are in your budget. Use this list to find your next cookware set, then check out our list of Ikea finds that will instantly update your kitchen. It won't be long before your kitchen feels brand new all over again.