6 Sweet Treats To Try At IKEA's Food Court

IKEA is known worldwide for its remarkable selection of furniture, appliances, and general decor, all of which make it a must-visit store for those looking to furnish or revamp their living space. However, while there are plenty of things at IKEA that can come in handy in your kitchen — some for under $10, even — one of the nicest things about any visit to the store is getting to enjoy its restaurant and bistro. Both are often found adjacent to the checkout area and carry an assortment of delicious foods that you can't buy anywhere else.

IKEA's food court, which has origins dating back to 1950s Sweden, has become a legendary aspect of the retailer's identity. Despite many writing about its delicious Swedish meatballs in particular, one can argue that the several sweet desserts you can purchase are where the store's food truly shines the most. Four of IKEA's delicious treats are available at its restaurant, which has proper entrees and meals for you to order that take longer to make and eat. An additional two can be found at the bistro — which is designated specifically for smaller, quicker snacks. However, you'll be getting a great dessert regardless of which station you're at, as all six of IKEA's sweeter offerings have something special that makes them worthy of going out of your way to taste when at the iconic furniture store.