The Origins Of IKEA's Food Court Date Back To The 1950s

Modern IKEA is known worldwide for its affordable Swedish meatballs and European snacks, but what you probably don't know is that the retail giant has been mixing food and furniture ever since its original grand opening in 1953. The IKEA Museum website tells the story of its founder, Ingvar Kamprad, and his plan to serve "coffee and a biscuit" (cookie) to every visitor on the opening day of his first furniture showroom. While they only prepared around 200 servings to start with, almost 1,000 biscuits had been eaten by the end of the day, and it was much appreciated by the hungry visitors who had travelled so far to see the showroom.

Back then, Kamprad wasn't in a position to offer biscuits every day, but he did make sure to give his daily customers a glass of squash (a nonalcoholic fruit cordial mixed with water) as a sign of his appreciation. In 1958, after a few years of growing success, he opened his first IKEA-branded store and installed a restaurant in 1960. Because families from around Sweden were travelling to visit the store, Kamprad felt it was essential to offer food. If people were treating a visit to IKEA as a day trip, then they would need to eat, and if they couldn't do it at the store, they would have to leave and go somewhere else. This desire to express thanks to customers for their patronage has been the driving force behind the company's growing food courts ever since.