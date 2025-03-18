This Store's Hot Dog Deal Is Even Better Than Costco's

IKEA has a long history of offering inexpensive meals, and its hot dogs have been a staple for decades. Back in the day, founder Ingvar Kamprad insisted that IKEA's dogs should cost "no more than the loose change in people's pockets," and that approach has clearly stuck. Even before the latest deal, an IKEA hot dog typically sold for just 75 cents, which was already one of the cheapest food court options out there.

And it's not just about the price — some customers actually prefer IKEA's hot dogs over Costco's. One Reddit thread shows multiple fans praising the Swedish retailer's proportions, arguing that the meat-to-bread ratio is just right, especially compared to Costco's oversized franks. So, while Costco may have the edge over some fast food hot dogs (like Five Guys'), IKEA is showing that a simple, well-balanced bite at an even lower price can be that much more appealing.

IKEA isn't just in the business of selling flat-pack furniture – it's also made its food and restaurants a central part of its business with the hot dogs, its Swedish meatballs, and newer plant-based offerings. The hot dog deal may be getting all the attention, but it's just another way IKEA is rethinking what a big-box store's food court can be.