This Store's Hot Dog Deal Is Even Better Than Costco's
IKEA's food court deals draw some serious attention (and for good reason). One viral TikTok, for example, highlights the chain's hot dog promotion, and it's a jaw-dropper: 10 dogs for $5, 25 for $12.50, or — if you're really committed — 78 for $39. That's 50 cents per hot dog, a price so low it almost feels like a prank. A sign in the store even uses hip-hop slang by encouraging shoppers to get their "glizzy on." There's also no apparent limit on how many dogs customers can buy, turning the Swedish retailer's checkout area into an unexpected budget-friendly haven.
While Costco is known for hot dogs – it even sells more of them than any other retailer — its famous $1.50 combo suddenly doesn't seem like the unbeatable deal it once was. IKEA's pricing undercuts it significantly, even without the included soda. And with the option to buy in bulk, the affordability only gets more appealing. IKEA's food court has always been a post-shopping ritual, but with deals like this, it's starting to look more like a destination in its own right.
IKEA's hot dog deal is more than just a bargain
IKEA has a long history of offering inexpensive meals, and its hot dogs have been a staple for decades. Back in the day, founder Ingvar Kamprad insisted that IKEA's dogs should cost "no more than the loose change in people's pockets," and that approach has clearly stuck. Even before the latest deal, an IKEA hot dog typically sold for just 75 cents, which was already one of the cheapest food court options out there.
And it's not just about the price — some customers actually prefer IKEA's hot dogs over Costco's. One Reddit thread shows multiple fans praising the Swedish retailer's proportions, arguing that the meat-to-bread ratio is just right, especially compared to Costco's oversized franks. So, while Costco may have the edge over some fast food hot dogs (like Five Guys'), IKEA is showing that a simple, well-balanced bite at an even lower price can be that much more appealing.
IKEA isn't just in the business of selling flat-pack furniture – it's also made its food and restaurants a central part of its business with the hot dogs, its Swedish meatballs, and newer plant-based offerings. The hot dog deal may be getting all the attention, but it's just another way IKEA is rethinking what a big-box store's food court can be.