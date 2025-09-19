9 IKEA Finds That Will Instantly Update Your Kitchen
It's easy to get lost in an Ikea if you don't have a plan. You can spend hours wandering the various rooms, envisioning different lives and the home decor for each life. In your wanderings, you may come across some great Ikea deals under $10. Plus, you can take a moment to recharge with a hot dog deal better than Costco's.
When you discover yourself in the kitchen region of the world of Ikea, you may be surprised to find items that can update your kitchen in a snap. The shop known for great deals can also supply state-of-the-art, simple, and stylish additions to bring your kitchen into the modern age. The items range from large to small, big-ticket goods to consult over with your partner to cheap spur-of-the-moment buys.
We scoured through the Ikea offerings to present you with some fun and up-to-date finds to keep an eye out for on your next trip. Have fun and enjoy the journey!
Mittled LED kitchen drawer light with sensor
No more looking through a dark drawer for the right-sized spoon. This LED light needs the Nsluta LED driver, another Ikea product, to work. It switches on and off automatically when you open the drawer, much like the light in your fridge. It adds atmosphere, and you can install it without hiring an electrician. The light is $25, while the driver costs another $20.
Groeryd utility cart
This classy rolling trolley costs $159.99. The simple look of glass and bronze fits whatever you need to roll around your kitchen. Looks and utility are the hallmark of a modern kitchen. If you want to use it as a bar cart, take a look at Ina Garten's tips on how to best stock one.
Mittled LED spotlight
These lights cost $17 each, and you only need a few to add some atmosphere to your glass door cabinets. Show off your best dining pieces without the hard work of hiring a professional to add more lighting.
Vadholma kitchen island with rack
This beautiful kitchen island with a rack to hang pots and pans is $799. The butcher block top is great for kitchen duties, even as the rack helps keep things tidy by providing extra storage.
Klippfisk frying pan
This non-stick frying pan costs $34.99 while also managing to look good. It's made with gray-blue cast aluminum and has a sol-gel non-stick coating. The spouts on either side of the pan make it easier to empty the contents.
Kungsfors tablet stand
What's a modern kitchen without a way to reference your recipes? Chefs in 2025 find their recipes online, and this $15 tablet stand is a must for the modern home cook. It attaches to a bar and effortlessly rests whatever tablet you use. If you put a cookbook on it, we won't tell anyone.
Utrusta push opener
This handy device will never be seen, but its effects will. This push opener costs $130 and is a lifesaver when your hands are full of scraps and you need to get to the below-the-sink trash can. When you push on a drawer or door equipped with it, the machine pops it right open. What's more modern than an electric door?
Utrusta pull-out pantry organizer
Only seen when you open up the pantry, this modern-looking pull-out pantry organizer adds much-needed shelving to tight spaces. For $400, you'll have easier access to all your pantry items, making sure none get forgotten and go bad.
Förnebo induction cooktop with downdraft vent
This modern induction cooktop comes with a downdraft vent to keep your house from smelling like soup or fried foods. It's spendy at $2,299, but the induction burners keep everyone safe and heat up fast. Just make sure you avoid these common mistakes people make when cooking on induction stoves.