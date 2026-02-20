8 Things Professional Bakers Buy At Costco

Known for its affordable prices and expansive assortment of items, Costco Wholesale has become a popular place for shoppers looking to stock up on groceries. Since 1976, Costco's unique membership format has made it easy for customers to buy bulk versions of quality products. This has made the store desirable to families, restaurant owners, and professional bakers. While professional bakers tend to purchase their kitchen products from a variety of different places, Costco is a valuable tool for many when it comes to sourcing high-quality items without breaking the bank.

From pantry staples to kitchen essentials, professional bakers rave about a variety of items stocked on Costco's massive shelves. To learn more about some of Costco's most-loved baking items, we interviewed three professional bakers about the must-have products that they (and you) can buy at Costco today. For this article, all prices referenced will be based on the website listing of my local Costco location in New York, New York.