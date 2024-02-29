The Tip You Should Always Consider When Baking With Fresh Fruit

Freshness is the goal when selecting fruit for baking. If using berries, give that carton a shake to check for quality. When fruits are in season, take advantage of the local farmers' market for the freshest finds. Once home, use your fruit within the first few days.

Use whole berries in your baked goods to minimize bleeding. For larger fruits like strawberries or plums, you can cut them into pieces and allow them to dry on an absorbent surface before adding to the batter. Regardless of the type of fruit, use a tender hand when combining ingredients. Gently fold fruit into the batter, or layer it with dollops of batter to avoid stirring altogether.

If coating cut fruits with flour doesn't keep them from sinking to the bottom, try cutting them into smaller pieces to make them lighter. Also, consider the type of batter you're using. Fruit will naturally sink more in a thin batter, so it will be challenging to keep them evenly distributed throughout a thin cake mix, but won't be a problem in a denser batter such as muffin mix or banana bread.

Remember that if the recipe calls for canned or frozen fruit, other adaptations have been made to accommodate those specific types so you may not get satisfactory results if you sub in fresh. The same is true for swapping out fresh fruits with heavier canned or moisture-rich frozen options.