5 Ways To Tell If Parmesan Is Fake
Certain foods are blended so beautifully into the palate of a culture that they almost become a piece of art you want to indulge in. The Italian cheese Parmigiano Reggiano is one such masterpiece. Aged to perfection with an umami-laden complexity, this formaggio (Italian for cheese) is perfect for showering over a tantalizing bowl of pasta or a satisfying plate of risotto — or simply enjoying on its own with some honey and nuts.
Its roots, according to ancient cheese history, stretch as far back as the 13th century, when Benedictine monks living in the now Emilia-Romagna region of Italy came up with the creation as a way to preserve surplus milk by making a long-lasting cheese. But just like the value of art is lost without originality, knockoffs of Parmigiano Reggiano reduce its cultural legacy to a mere imitation while depriving you of true flavor. Unfortunately, that has become the norm.
Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the most common counterfeit products in the world, especially in the United States where making "parmesan" is mostly unregulated. In fact, in many cases "parmesan" may not even be real cheese by any standards. According to estimates by the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium — the Italian authority responsible for protecting the authenticity of the cheese — more than $2 billion worth of counterfeit cheese is sold globally each year, nearly rivaling the sales of the genuine product. Fortunately, there are a few ways to check if your Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is real or fake, and you can start with the price tag — the real stuff is significantly more expensive than any impostor.
It's definitely in the name
While Shakespeare's musings on names may hold true for many things, Parmigiano Reggiano is certainly not one of them. When it comes to this iconic cheese, what's branded into the rind matters. You should be looking specifically for the name Parmigiano Reggiano on the wheel of cheese and the rinds of the slices you're buying. While those outside Italy may use the term "parmesan" in reference to Parmigiano Reggiano, the real product will never be labeled "parmesan" because they're not the same thing.
Because of Italian regulations regarding a cheese's Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), only wheels produced in select provinces of Emilia-Romagna in northern Italy can bear the Parmigiano Reggiano name. For this reason, "parmesan" produced in the United States, Argentina, and Australia will not bear the name Parmigiano Reggiano. Similar to how sparkling wines produced outside of the region of Champagne in France can't be called "champagne" — any "parmesan" produced outside the designated provinces in Emilia-Romagna cannot be called Parmigiano Reggiano.
Look for the authentication labels
While Parma is certainly a famed cheese province, authentic Parmigiano Reggiano can come from five designated provinces in Northern Italy: Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantua — all located in the region of Emilia-Romagna. If you're buying the cheese pre-packaged, you'll want to start by looking for a label noting "product of Italy" and then look a little closer.
All packaged Parmigiano Reggiano — whether it's sliced or grated, with the rind or without — must be processed in the area of origin. The authentic cheese will always be stamped with a label depicting a piece and wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, and will carry more info like how long it was aged and the PDO symbol. Any fake "parmesan" will not have these labels on the packaging.
Authentic Parmigiano Reggiano has aging requirements
Authentic Parmigiano Reggiano matures only after a minimum aging period of 12 months. The age of Parmigiano Reggiano is important, as time is essential for it to develop the right consistency and depth of flavor. The real magic happens as it continues to age for a couple of years. Though sources vary on the exact time frame, some believe 12 to 18 months is a good time for the flavors to start to deepen and for the texture to become firmer, making those signature nutty, umami-rich notes become more defined. The longer it matures, the more complex and savory it gets. Time is what lends Parmigiano Reggiano its crumbly graininess, too.
If you've ever bitten into a chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano and noticed a delightful crunch, those are calcium lactate crystals, formed as lactose and calcium undergo natural chemical changes during the aging process. So if your cheese has them, it's a sure sign of high-quality, well-aged Parmigiano Reggiano. However, many companies in the U.S. don't adhere to the strict aging requirements for their "parmesan" so that's why checking the age of your cheese is a great way to discern between the real and the fake. If that detail is missing, it's best to look the other way.
Parmigiano Reggiano is made with minimal ingredients
Parmigiano Reggiano is typically made with just three ingredients — cow's milk, rennet (an enzyme that separates milk into curds), and salt. While slight variations exist among brands, a long ingredient list is a major giveaway of fake "parmesan," especially in U.S. versions, which often contain preservatives and fall far short of the real cheese made in Emilia-Romagna. Many of these cheeses also use pasteurized milk, which alters both flavor and texture. While wood pulp is a well-known anti-caking agent, potassium sorbate is also sometimes added to extend shelf life.
Other telltale ingredients that your "parmesan" is fake? Cheese culture, pasteurized part-skim milk, enzymes, or cellulose powder, as well as the phrase 'Italian-style hard cheese' on the label. This is a legal loophole that lets brands mimic the real thing, particularly in pre-grated varieties, so look closely at the ingredients on the packaging.
Wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano have a unique code
Today, wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano have a specialized alphanumeric tracking code branded itno the casein plate that helps ensure authenticity. This code is a sort of ID card that certifies the cheese's origin. It's branded into the rind as soon as the cheese starts to form, almost like a birth certificate, identifying the month and year of production, as well as the specific dairy where the wheel was made. The code is an easy way to make sure you're getting authentic Parmigiano Reggiano, as wheels of "parmesan" have no such markings.
One tell-tale sign that you're buying real Parmigiano Reggiano is the fact that the majority of stores who sell wedges of the cheese are buying whole wheels and cutting them on the premises, and they display the wheels for customers to see. So if you're seeing a bunch of wedges without the Parmigiano Reggiano name and identification codes branded into the rinds, or a whole wheel anywhere in sight, it's a big red flag.
To enhance authentication, producers are now embedding tiny microchips — roughly the size of a grain of salt — into the labels on the rind. Developed by the U.S.-based company p-Chip Corporation, they act as digital ID tags, allowing consumers to scan and trace their cheese back to its exact dairy. These high-tech trackers are built directly into QR code labels and serve as the latest weapon in the fight against counterfeit Parmigiano Reggiano.