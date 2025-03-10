5 Ways To Tell If Parmesan Is Fake

Certain foods are blended so beautifully into the palate of a culture that they almost become a piece of art you want to indulge in. The Italian cheese Parmigiano Reggiano is one such masterpiece. Aged to perfection with an umami-laden complexity, this formaggio (Italian for cheese) is perfect for showering over a tantalizing bowl of pasta or a satisfying plate of risotto — or simply enjoying on its own with some honey and nuts.

Its roots, according to ancient cheese history, stretch as far back as the 13th century, when Benedictine monks living in the now Emilia-Romagna region of Italy came up with the creation as a way to preserve surplus milk by making a long-lasting cheese. But just like the value of art is lost without originality, knockoffs of Parmigiano Reggiano reduce its cultural legacy to a mere imitation while depriving you of true flavor. Unfortunately, that has become the norm.

Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the most common counterfeit products in the world, especially in the United States where making "parmesan" is mostly unregulated. In fact, in many cases "parmesan" may not even be real cheese by any standards. According to estimates by the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium — the Italian authority responsible for protecting the authenticity of the cheese — more than $2 billion worth of counterfeit cheese is sold globally each year, nearly rivaling the sales of the genuine product. Fortunately, there are a few ways to check if your Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is real or fake, and you can start with the price tag — the real stuff is significantly more expensive than any impostor.