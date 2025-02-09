14 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking With Butter

For people who eat dairy, there's one product that reigns supreme in the kitchen: butter. No matter what type of butter you're using, this ingredient brings a deeply creamy, rich flavor to your food, and it works in pretty much anything. It also seems deceptively simple to use: Most of the time, all you have to do is put a cube of butter into your dish and it will improve it tenfold, right? Well, while we wish that were the case, butter is one of those ingredients that's way more delicate than it looks. Getting it wrong may end up ruining your meal completely.

Many mistakes when it comes to butter occur because the person using it doesn't understand its fundamental structure. Butter gets its creaminess from its high level of milk solids, but these same solids are also what causes it to burn so easily. The milk solids in butter can also be altered when you cook butter for too long or too vigorously, and folks who add it to their food too early may find that its unique flavor has almost completely disappeared. Plus, a lot of people forget that butter may be good, but you can make it way better than you think. Grab your stick of butter, a knife, and some bread, and let's get started.