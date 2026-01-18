4 Costco Produce Items That Are Worth Every Penny And 4 You Should Skip

Buying groceries in bulk from Costco can save you money and several trips to the grocery store. While it's tempting to grab everything you need in one fell swoop, not every product is worth buying in bulk if half of it ends up in the trash, and this is particularly true for produce. Unfortunately, produce makes up about 40% of food waste in America, and this is largely because of the shorter shelf lives of many of these products. Understanding which last the longest without spoiling and which are more prone to becoming moldy and mushy is critical to identify the produce items you should pick up from Costco and the ones that you're better off purchasing elsewhere in smaller quantities.

In determining which products to include in this article, I used a combination of my own personal experience shopping for produce at Costco, consumer sentiment on quality for price, and general information on the shelf life of produce to determine which are and aren't worth purchasing. Please note that produce availability, prices, and quality may vary based on location and seasonality. My insights are based on my experience shopping at my local San Diego warehouse.