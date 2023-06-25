The 11 Best Frozen Fruits Available At Costco
Frozen fruit is a great staple for any well-stocked kitchen. Unlike fresh fruit, frozen fruit lasts for months and months, so you'll never feel those pangs of guilt from seeing it spoil. When it comes to flavor, frozen can't be beat. It's picked at the height of ripeness, so the juiciest, tastiest flavor is preserved no matter when you decide to use it. Plus, even though frozen fruits last far longer than fresh, frozen fruits have much lower prices.
There is an endless amount of amazing frozen fruit recipes you can try. If you have the urge to make smoothies, pies, or even add some pizzazz to your dessert with a fruit topping, frozen fruit is a must for your grocery list. That's where everyone's happy place — Costco — comes in. Costco has an incredible selection of frozen fruit at some of the lowest price points available. These stand-out products have both quality and taste, and are sure to make you and your wallet happy for months to come.
1. Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries
You might be wondering whether eating organic is worth it. In terms of nutrient content, there is no significant difference between organic and regular produce. However, fruits labeled organic are grown without the use of pesticides or artificial fertilizers. So, while an organic strawberry may not deliver more nutrients with every bite, it does keep some pretty nasty chemicals out of your body.
The health benefits are an upside of organic food, but the downside can be the cost. However, that's not so at Costco. Costco's in-store brand, Kirkland Signature, sells a variety of organic products at low prices. While organic grocers tend to be on the pricey side, Costco has the same quality and taste for a fraction of the cost.
Kirkland Signature's organic strawberries are priced at just 21 cents an ounce. They're certified organic, contain no preservatives, and are individually frozen to preserve that peak-season taste. These strawberries are a big hit among Costco members, with one Redditor commenting, "I hated buying fresh strawberries and having to deal with cutting the tops off and all that. Took a chance with Costco's frozen organic ones... Not only are they pre-cut off so you aren't wasting more, but they are INDIVIDUALLY frozen so they do not stick together in a giant mass." Sounds like one happy customer.
2. Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries
Blueberries are the unsung hero of the berry family. Packed with antioxidants, these little blue bursts of joy deliver nutrition and flavor in every bite. While fresh berries can rot within days, frozen blueberries last for months.
For a home chef with big ambitions, frozen blueberries can be a game-changer. Perhaps you want to get your day off to a sweet start with blueberry pancakes or overnight oats, or impress guests at tea time with blueberry scones. Maybe you're craving a blueberry smoothie, or you want to get a little daring and try a blueberry smoothie bowl. Frozen blueberries are the magic ingredient to making these culinary creations come to life, and Costco has a brand that will deliver the best flavor at the best price.
Kirkland Signature comes through again with their organic frozen blueberries. Not only is this product cost-effective and packed with nutrition, but it's also delicious. Costco members love the taste. In fact, more than one Costco member said they eat them straight out of the bag. One Redditor absolutely gushed about these berries, saying, "LOVING Costco's frozen organic blueberries as a snack, actually I've become obsessed!!"
3. Happy Village Organic Dark Sweet Cherries
These dark sweet cherries are about to become your new obsession. Unlike Bing cherries – the predominant cherry grown and sold in the U.S. — dark cherries are riper, and thus, much sweeter. Happy Village cherries are grown in Anatolia, a large region near the Black Sea in Turkey that is known for growing the world's sweetest cherries. After they're harvested, the cherries are flash-frozen to seal in the nutrients and flavor.
The extra sweetness makes them the perfect ingredient for a cherry pie with a little extra sparkle. Or, if you're wanting to impress your guests, take your baking to the next level with this decadent grilled black cherry clafouti.
Of course, you can always skip the baking, and eat these frozen cherries straight out of the bag. Costco members rave online, with one Redditor giving this tasty tip for eating the cherries plain: "I hold them in my mouth a moment to let them melt, and it makes a great burst of sweet cherry."
4. Sambazon Organic Açaí Superfruit Packs
Waking up to a sweet and refreshing Açaí bowl for breakfast is bound to put you in a great mood. Açaí berries are all the rage right now, but if you haven't yet heard of their superpowers, this "superfood" is a nutrient-packed berry found on South American palm trees. The fruit is full of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which is why Açaí bowls and smoothies have become a popular way to kick off the day. There are a ton of recipes for açai, the most popular being smoothies, bowls, and bites.
Costco's frozen section sells Sambazon pre-portioned packets that allow you to whip up a breakfast masterpiece in just minutes. While Sambazon products are available at other stores, the ability to buy in bulk at Costco guarantees you weeks of delicious smoothie bowls without having to make multiple grocery runs.
5. Sambazon SuperFruit Açaí Bites
After dinner, many of us crave a little treat, or something sweet to cap off the night. Well, look no further for your next after-dinner infatuation. These açaí bites from Sambazon are the ideal melt-in-your-mouth snack for a little "me time." They are pre-proportioned, so you don't have to do any work beyond reaching your hand in the box and retrieving your tasty prize.
These dark-chocolate-covered creamy wonders may taste like luxury, but are priced affordably at Costco. According to Sambazon, their Açai bites are only 50 calories per bite, and are low in fat and sugar. The bites are vegan and dairy-free, making them a perfect choice for anyone with dietary restrictions, or those looking to go vegan for a few days out of the week. These Açaí bites are not available at every grocery store, but luckily for Costco members, they're consistently stocked in Costco's frozen foods section.
Costco shoppers approve of the delightful morsels, with one Redditor commenting, "Small but satisfying!"
6. Clovis Farms Organic Smoothie Blend
This one is a life-saver for you smoothie enthusiasts. A crisp, refreshing fruit smoothie can really brighten up the day, but the endless chopping and slicing to get those fresh fruits blender-ready can completely zap away that energy boost.
Luckily, this frozen blend found at Costco takes the work out of smoothie prep. The product includes strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, and it even has kale and spinach, so you also get in your daily greens. The blend's pre-sliced and perfectly sized chunks let you enjoy all that fruity goodness without tiring out your chopping arm, so you can smoothie it up with maximum efficiency.
The product comes in individual packets, perfect for hectic mornings or an afternoon pick-me-up between meetings. The blend is also organic, but is still affordably priced at Costco, so both your body and your bank account will thank you. Get your smoothie on!
7. Kirkland Signature Frozen Golden Sweet Pineapple Chunks
Did you know that pineapples used to be a symbol of status and luxury? Back in the day, a single pineapple could run you thousands of dollars. Yeesh! Lucky for us, in the modern era, you can buy a gigantic five-pound bag of pineapple for mere dollars at Costco.
That first bite of a sweet, perfectly ripe may taste like a million bucks, but thanks to Kirkland Signature's golden sweet pineapple chunks, it won't break the bank. Kirkland Signature's golden sweet pineapple chunks are a great addition to your freezer, and pineapple also features great health benefits. In addition to containing plenty of nutrients such as vitamin C, manganese, and enzymes, it can also aid in digestion, according to Healthline. Try these sweet golden chunks of pineapple in a smoothie, or get creative and add them to a fish dish with a yummy pineapple relish, use them in muffins, in your after-work piña colada, or even just defrosted and eaten plain as a snack.
8. Pitaya Foods Dragon Fruit Cubes
Dragon fruit is a tropical fruit, and according to Healthline, the fruit has a plethora of health benefits. It's low in calories and high in fiber and antioxidants. As for the taste, many people say it's somewhere between a kiwi and a pear, which makes it ideal for smoothies and smoothie bowls. Dragon fruit makes for a great addition to many dishes, and can really liven up a plate with its bright colors. You can try it in a yogurt parfait, or even add it to a salad for some extra crunch and sweetness.
Costco members may be drawn to the product due to its health benefits or taste, but they also sing its praises due to its low cost at Costco. One Redditor said, "This stuff is really cheap at Costco, it was $9.99 for three lbs. My first time trying a dragon fruit smoothie, it was delicious!" It also makes for a great snack for little ones. Another Costco member mentioned how their kiddo loves the stuff. The member commented on Reddit, "My toddler loves to eat it just in its frozen ball state. I tell him it's 'ice cream.'"
9. Trü Frü Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Any chocolate lover can attest that chocolate is an absolutely magical flavor. Now, adding chocolate to strawberries? That's a recipe for pure joy! This product from Trü Frü also has some major health benefits beyond just the smile you get on your face after eating them.
Strawberries are delicious, but also have many health benefits. According to WebMD, strawberries are fat-free, and also a low glycemic food. Strawberries have a hefty dose of vitamin C and other antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, and even heart disease.
As for the other ingredient — chocolate — you might be surprised to learn it has some health benefits too. WebMD explains that chocolate can also be a good source of nutrients (if eaten in moderation, of course). Many chocolates contain important minerals, like magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, and copper.
Combining chocolate and strawberries is certainly divine, and Trü Frü's frozen chocolate-covered strawberries are a sweet, refreshing treat. In fact, these frozen strawberries have quite the fan club. Costco members say they're an easy and satisfying snack or dessert. With Costco's low prices, these strawberries are a great item to stock up on during your next grocery run. This product is not available everywhere, but lucky Costco members can take advantage of the product being sold at their local Costco. Take it from this Redditor, who said, "I bought two bags today! These are SO good."
10. Lucky Taro Premium Musang King Durian Pulp
Durian is a popular Southeast Asian fruit that you can now find in Costco's frozen section. The fresh version of the fruit can be intimidating. It's a large fruit, covered in spikes. Perhaps what makes the fruit most famous is its pungent smell.
You might be thinking, why would I ever want to eat this stinky fruit? First, durian is considered a "superfruit," and is rich in iron, vitamin C, and potassium. Second, durians are very popular for their taste. But what does durian taste like? That depends on who you ask. The flavor has been described as tasting like cheese, almonds, garlic, and even caramel – sometimes all at one time!
If the odor part scares you, Costco has made it easy to face your fears and try this superfood. While fresh durian is known for its strong odor, frozen durian avoids all that. It may be hard to find fresh durian in your area, but Costco has you covered with durian that will last all year long in the freezer.
Lucky Taro Premium Musang King Durian Pulp is a great product that can be used in a variety of durian recipes. Many people love to put durian in desserts, including ice cream and pie. Some use it for snacks, like chips. It's also great over coconut milk with sticky rice. For those of you who haven't yet joined the durian fan club, head to Costco's frozen section and try something new for low-cost, high reward.
11. Nature's Touch Organic Mangolicious Blend
Mango is a hugely popular choice for smoothie and smoothie bowl lovers. Costco's frozen section features a product from Nature's Touch called the Mangolicious blend, and it's a great low-cost, high-nutrient addition to your frocery list. The blend adds two more popular fruits to the mix in addition to mangoes: strawberries and bananas. Together, this trio makes for more than just good smoothie ingredients. It can also be an amazing topping for a multitude of creative and delicious dishes sure to impress your family or guests with things like mango rum tiramisu.
While fresh mango only lasts so long, frozen mango will stay ready to use in your freezer for months to come. One 48-ounce bag has six servings in it, and each serving is pre-packaged for individual use, so you will never need to measure it out. One serving is just 140 calories, with no sodium or cholesterol. The Mangolicious blend is an excellent source of Vitamin C, and also had a hefty dose of fiber. With no sugar added, these convenient pre-portioned smoothie packs will make the start to your day not only nutritious, but also refreshing.