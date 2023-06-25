The 11 Best Frozen Fruits Available At Costco

You might be wondering whether eating organic is worth it. In terms of nutrient content, there is no significant difference between organic and regular produce. However, fruits labeled organic are grown without the use of pesticides or artificial fertilizers. So, while an organic strawberry may not deliver more nutrients with every bite, it does keep some pretty nasty chemicals out of your body.

The health benefits are an upside of organic food, but the downside can be the cost. However, that's not so at Costco. Costco's in-store brand, Kirkland Signature, sells a variety of organic products at low prices. While organic grocers tend to be on the pricey side, Costco has the same quality and taste for a fraction of the cost.

Kirkland Signature's organic strawberries are priced at just 21 cents an ounce. They're certified organic, contain no preservatives, and are individually frozen to preserve that peak-season taste. These strawberries are a big hit among Costco members, with one Redditor commenting, "I hated buying fresh strawberries and having to deal with cutting the tops off and all that. Took a chance with Costco's frozen organic ones... Not only are they pre-cut off so you aren't wasting more, but they are INDIVIDUALLY frozen so they do not stick together in a giant mass." Sounds like one happy customer.