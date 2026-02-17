10 Drinks That Mix Well With Kahlúa, According To A Bartender

While the perfect hot chocolate always starts with high-quality cocoa, it could be argued that the only way to make a good one even better is by adding some Kahlúa. After all, the combination of coffee and chocolate is one of those miracles of the food and beverage world that has become relatively commonplace.

While it brings a bit of sweetness on its own, Kahlúa also packs a subtle — yet unmistakable — bitter and espresso-like finish. This actually helps to balance and temper any chocolate that might be cloying or lacking in depth of flavor. The first time I enjoyed this combination was with Mexican drinking chocolate at a friend's birthday party, and I was blown away by how much better the already delicious base tasted when a bit of this liqueur was added. It was immediately clear that Kahlúa is one of the best liqueurs to mix with hot chocolate.

In many cases, I've found that this mocha-like experience is an after-dinner drink that can stand in for a dessert. Even if not, it's a perfect winter-warmer cocktail that will certainly work in lieu of a hot toddy. For those who don't want to sip on a lukewarm drink, there's absolutely nothing wrong with adding in your Kahlúa at the same time as your milk or liquid base. Just don't forget those mini marshmallows, because there's no replacement in the world for those.