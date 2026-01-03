10 Iconic Cocktails That Were Huge In The '80s

The '80s were a distinct moment in cocktail history, though ironically, the drinks that defined this era spoke more to the bold spirit of the age than to any definitive cocktail culture. In a decade when going out was closely linked with ordering drinks at a rising tide of bars, dance venues, and nightclubs, there was ample occasion to quench one's thirst with any number of trendy new drinks — these simply emphasized convenience over sophistication.

Reflecting the decade's passion for vivid colors and pop culture, '80s cocktails emphasize bold, bombastic flavors. Whether opting for color, flavor, potency, or all of the above, bartending trends in the '80s veered towards fruity, flavorful drinks with suggestive names. The introduction of a series of fruity-flavored Schnapps throughout this decade contributed to the rise in sweet cocktails, which often used vodka as the base of choice. Cocktail composition and drinking culture also reflected the time period's embrace of all things synthetic. Following the synthesizers replacing instruments in pop music and the spandex, lycra, and polyester which made up the latest fashion, mixology became a synthesized version of itself, too. Bartenders often whipped up cocktails quickly with pre-made mixers, further emphasizing the saccharine taste of the drinks most popular during this era. Without further ado, here are 10 iconic cocktails that defined the 1980s.