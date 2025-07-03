What Does 'Splitting The G' Mean When Drinking Guinness?

If you're a fan of Irish beers or prefer stouts to lagers (check out our guide to stout if you want to learn more), then you're probably familiar with Guinness, a traditional Irish stout beer that has been around for centuries. Even if you are familiar with Guinness, you may not know about the phenomenon of "splitting the G."

Essentially, splitting the G is a drinking challenge that requires Guinness and a precise gulp. To start the challenge, order a Guinness on draft from a bar. Then, take a few gulps of just the right amount of beer to align the border of the foam and the beer so it splits the letter "G" of the "Guinness" printed on the glass in half. If the beer's foam line lands above or below the G, you didn't "split the G" — and you may just have to order a second pint to give it another go. Overall, it's a fun drinking challenge to try out next time you're at a bar and feel like a cold pint of Guinness (or if you need a drink to pair with one of the most popular Irish foods).