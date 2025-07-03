What Does 'Splitting The G' Mean When Drinking Guinness?
If you're a fan of Irish beers or prefer stouts to lagers (check out our guide to stout if you want to learn more), then you're probably familiar with Guinness, a traditional Irish stout beer that has been around for centuries. Even if you are familiar with Guinness, you may not know about the phenomenon of "splitting the G."
Essentially, splitting the G is a drinking challenge that requires Guinness and a precise gulp. To start the challenge, order a Guinness on draft from a bar. Then, take a few gulps of just the right amount of beer to align the border of the foam and the beer so it splits the letter "G" of the "Guinness" printed on the glass in half. If the beer's foam line lands above or below the G, you didn't "split the G" — and you may just have to order a second pint to give it another go. Overall, it's a fun drinking challenge to try out next time you're at a bar and feel like a cold pint of Guinness (or if you need a drink to pair with one of the most popular Irish foods).
Splitting the G is all over the internet
Splitting the G has become very popular online, specifically on TikTok. There are countless TikTok videos of beer lovers attempting — and often succeeding — in this challenge. While the trend has taken off in recent years, the challenge dates back further; it's unclear exactly when and where it started, but Urban Dictionary's earliest listing for the term dates back to May 26, 2018.
Even celebrities have joined in on the fun. In January 2024, actor Paul Mescal explained the challenge to host Amelia Dimoldenberg while appearing on the popular Youtube talk show, "Chicken Shop Date." In August 2024, Irish singer Niall Horan shared a TikTok of him and fellow singer, Ed Sheeran, splitting the G together. Lastly, in June 2025, singer Dua Lupa posted on Instagram to reveal she was using the challenge as a way to celebrate, enthusiastically writing "5 SOLD OUT STADIUMS IN A ROW!!!! ~ ONLY ONE WAY TO CELEBRATE!!!! BY SPLITTING THE G!!!!!!" You have to try the challenge for yourself to see if splitting the G is the best way to drink a pint of Guinness, and you can add its association with online phenomenon to the list of things you know about Guinness.