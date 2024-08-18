The Strange History Behind The Grasshopper Cocktail
If you've ever enjoyed a Grasshopper cocktail, you might think of it as a "Shamrock Shake for grownups" or York Peppermint Patties in liquid form. Part after-dinner drink, part dessert, the bright green concoction is high in sweetness, low in alcohol content, and decadently delicious. But where did this classic cocktail come from?
There are a couple of versions of the history of this boozy confection, but the most popular one starts with Philip Guichet, former owner of the Creole restaurant Tujague's in the French Quarter of New Orleans. In 1918, Guichet allegedly competed in a cocktail contest in New York City and presented his green concoction to the judges. The Grasshopper was awarded second place, and Guichet brought his award-winning recipe back to The Big Easy.
The Grasshopper hardly had a chance to jump into notoriety when Prohibition went into effect two years after winning the red ribbon. Bars shut their doors, and people turned to bootlegging and homemade hooch. There's even reason to believe Tujague's turned to running an illegal speakeasy during that time.
The Grasshopper's uncertain origin
There's some confusion about the origin of the Grasshopper, however. In 1908, a cocktail by the same name appeared in a publication called "The World's Drinks and How To Mix Them" by William Boothby. However, Boothby's version calls for layering the liquors instead of mixing them by shaking, as in Guichet's recipe. Could this have been Guichet's inspiration for the drink he entered in the cocktail contest?
Some claim the Grasshopper was first served in Milwaukee in the 1950s and dispute the story of Philip Guichet and the cocktail contest altogether. A recipe can be found in the 1957 edition of the "Old Mister Boston Bartender's Guide" and by the late 1950s, Grasshopper Pies had arrived on the scene with a flavor profile similar to the cocktail. However, there's no proof that the cocktail wasn't invented years earlier.
In defense of the Philip Guichet story, if the Grasshopper had first come on the scene during Prohibition, it would have been during a time when very few people were recording recipes that included alcohol. Some believe the recipe may not have been written down or shared until after Prohibition was repealed in 1930. This makes it hard to prove exactly who was responsible for bringing this now-iconic beverage to life.
Making your own Grasshopper
The classic Grasshopper recipe used today doesn't stray too far from the original credited to Philip Guichet over a hundred years ago. Equal parts green crème de menthe, crème de cacao, white crème de menthe, brandy, heavy cream, and whole milk go into an ice-filled cocktail shaker. The mixture is then shaken, not stirred, and the pour is topped with a splash of brandy. Another iteration called the Flying Grasshopper includes the addition of vodka.
Consider whipping up your own Grasshoppers to celebrate Mardi Gras in honor of its alleged birthplace. You can even make your own crème de menthe to elevate the flavor. Its vibrant color works nicely as one of the best green cocktails to sip on St. Patrick's Day or even on Easter.
If you visit New Orleans, stop by Tujague's for a Grasshopper — they were moved upriver from their first location in 2020. There, you can see elements of the bar moved from the original venue, including the footrail and light fixtures. The second oldest restaurant in New Orleans still shakes up the classic cocktail and maintains its claim to the Grasshopper's origins.