The Strange History Behind The Grasshopper Cocktail

If you've ever enjoyed a Grasshopper cocktail, you might think of it as a "Shamrock Shake for grownups" or York Peppermint Patties in liquid form. Part after-dinner drink, part dessert, the bright green concoction is high in sweetness, low in alcohol content, and decadently delicious. But where did this classic cocktail come from?

There are a couple of versions of the history of this boozy confection, but the most popular one starts with Philip Guichet, former owner of the Creole restaurant Tujague's in the French Quarter of New Orleans. In 1918, Guichet allegedly competed in a cocktail contest in New York City and presented his green concoction to the judges. The Grasshopper was awarded second place, and Guichet brought his award-winning recipe back to The Big Easy.

The Grasshopper hardly had a chance to jump into notoriety when Prohibition went into effect two years after winning the red ribbon. Bars shut their doors, and people turned to bootlegging and homemade hooch. There's even reason to believe Tujague's turned to running an illegal speakeasy during that time.