Add Horchata To Your Coffee For A Rich, Delicious Kick

There are few things in life more precious than a mutual benefit society, and this extends to the culinary arts every bit as much as human interactions. The "two great tastes that taste great together" phenomenon can occasionally lead to not only a marvelous combination but a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. To that end, it's worth considering the idea of adding the slightly thick, lightly sweet, completely delicious drink that is horchata to your next cup of coffee in lieu of creamer. The various aspects of complementary flavors from each will interlock like gears, producing a result that will make you pause after one sip at least long enough to whisper a heartfelt "wow."

Why all the fuss? For starters, the opportunity to combine two typically discrete food items is often a potential source of delight. For too long, different coffee drinks have been relegated to some version of dairy, be it half and half, steamed milk, or ice cream. Horchata might be non-dairy, but it's no slouch in the creaminess department. Moreover, it brings a cinnamon essence to the party that already exists as a Mexican coffee tradition. In other words, what are you waiting for?