How Long Do You Have To Steep Cold Brew (And Does It Really Matter)?

Cold brew coffee is a refreshing source of energy during the hottest parts of the year, but this caffeinated beverage isn't regulated to a season. It may even be the easiest type to make because of its forgiving brewing method and the numerous possibilities for customizing each batch and cup. Despite that, how long you steep the grounds is an important part of the process to understand so that you get the best tasting cold brew for your palate.

Yes. The soak time matters because leaving the beans for too long will ruin your chilled joe. Generally, you want to let the coffee sit in room temperature or colder filtered water for 10 to 24 hours, a window that you can personalize according to your preferences. Kind of like tea, the less time that the grounds steep, the milder the flavor will be. However, soaking for longer will produce more bitter results.

Without hot water, though, the coffee solubles don't totally dissolve, so you're left with a smoother, milder, and less acidic beverage that doesn't have as much of a bitter undertone. This lack of hot water is the same reason why cold brew tastes different from iced coffee, which is just hot coffee poured over ice.