The 9 Best Liqueurs That Mix With Hot Chocolate

There's not much to improve when it comes to a steaming hot mug of rich, velvety hot chocolate. A dollop of sweet whipped cream (the best topping, according to our survey), some mini marshmallows, and maybe some chocolate shavings can give the drink a bit of an upgrade, but if you want to make the comforting beverage warm you up even more, why not adult-ify it with a generous glug of liqueur?

Now, you don't want to compromise cocoa's perfection by throwing in a shot of something that clashes or dilutes the chocolate flavor — rather, you want to find a liqueur that enhances and boosts what's already there. There are so many liqueurs on the market now that it can be something of a labyrinthine task to find the right one for this purpose. Luckily, there's not just one perfect hot chocolate liqueur companion, but many possible options. Here are the best ones to use to spike your next cup of cocoa.