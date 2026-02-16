10 Best Drinks For Adding Baileys Irish Cream, According To A Pro
Even if you don't consider yourself someone who heads for the bar cart very often, there's still a chance you've had the pleasure of trying Baileys at some point down the line. The delectable, classic Irish cream liqueur has a unique way of winning people over with its silky texture and subtly sweet finish that makes it a go-to after-dinner drink. But while it's perfectly acceptable to drink it neat or on the rocks, it's also a surprisingly versatile mixer that can show up in places most other options cannot.
As the owner of two bars in New York City and a spirits expert with well over a decade of experience sampling, I still find myself gravitating back to Baileys as a comfort sipper. But with my position in the hospitality industry, I've also come across different uses of the liqueur you might never suspect would work, whether it's bringing a bit of sweetness and creaminess to a non-alcoholic beverage or livening up a classic cocktail. Here are some of the best uses I've come across for Baileys over the years.
Coffee (hot or iced)
It almost feels too easy to include coffee here. After all, as one of the more heavily touted after-dinner drinks or warming cocktails, it's fair to assume that many people will only ever encounter Baileys when it's served to them as an addition in their post-meal Americano or French press brew at brunch. But the truth is this combination works so stunningly well that it cannot go unmentioned. Like a bit of boozy creamer, Baileys can make even the modest, mediocre brew taste like a little sip of nirvana as those caramel, vanilla, and chocolate notes round out the bitterness and coat the tongue with each sip. No matter what time of year it is, it remains a drink that is as comforting as it is simple.
But while I've long loved adding Baileys to hot coffee, I've also recently seen more people turn to their cold brew with a splash of Irish cream in it for a more refreshing brunch drink when the weather starts to get too warm for a hot beverage. In some cases, I'd argue it works even better than the hot version, especially if the cold brew has been prepared correctly and already has a rich, smooth base. Keep this in mind the next time you've got extra cold brew concentrate on hand, and you want to make the most of it, and don't be afraid to spice it up even more with a little cinnamon or a dash of simple syrup.
Baileys banana colada
I'd wager that Baileys is probably one of the last bottles people would think to reach for when they're on the beach, but that opinion might change once they try a Baileys Banana Colada. This delicious frozen cocktail combines equal parts banana liqueur, coconut cream, and Baileys along with ice and frozen banana. Once it's been run through the blender, you're left with a shockingly refreshing and slightly chocolatey drink that tastes even better with your toes in the sand.
Anyone who has spent time baking likely won't be surprised by this combination of flavors. Baileys brings a rich, caramel creaminess that pairs perfectly with fruity banana flavors and complements the full-bodied coconut sweetness as a perfectly well-rounded blend. When well-made, it's far less decadent than a Frozen Mudslide cocktail, but still manages to be a subtly indulgent frozen drink that tends to disappear all too easily.
It's not surprising that it's become a calling card of many famous beach and waterfront bars. Anyone stepping off the ferry in Oak Bluffs in Martha's Vineyard will probably notice a long line of devoted fans waiting to order their Baileys Banana Colada from Donavan's Reef, where the drink has become a local legend and a must-have for visitors and locals alike. It's an ideal frozen drink for anyone who may be sick of fruity daiquiris, and it's easily one of the best uses of the iconic Irish cream I have ever encountered.
Brandy Alexander
Even with the surge in popularity of obscure classic cocktails, this legendary number has still managed to remain relatively obscure during the modern mixology renaissance. I'd argue that's at least partly because of the liberal use of heavy cream in the beverage, which not only makes it one of the unhealthiest drinks you can order at the bar, but also might sound overly decadent to the general drinking public. However, it wasn't until my wife (who also happens to be a cocktail educator and expert) made me an updated version that swapped in a dash of Baileys for dairy that I realized this might be one of the better uses for the liqueur.
It's fairly easy to make the changes, too: just work in the cognac and crème de cacao as you normally would and then swap in Baileys for the same amount of heavy cream you'd typically use. In this case, the Irish cream helps to complement the crème de cacao while its toffee-like flavors mingle beautifully with the caramelized fruit notes of the cognac. I'd argue it adds a lot of depth of flavor to the drink without making it overly cloying or unpalatable, almost like a lighter flourless chocolate cake, tiramisu, or a fluffy chocolate mousse. But in this altered state, it's certainly a perfect stand-in for dessert on its own.
Coca-Cola
While cola has served as a go-to base for on-the-fly mixed drinks for well over a century, there's something really special about how it works with a little Baileys. And while most people might recoil at the thought of adding a creamy liqueur to a sweet, carbonated beverage, the combination is shockingly pleasing.
I was first served this mixture as an "adult dirty soda," which makes reference to the wildly popular beverages that combine soda with dairy ingredients. I couldn't believe how well the chocolate and vanilla flavors of Baileys paired with Coca-Cola's darker notes, almost reminding me of a classic egg cream with each sip. The carbonation also adds an exciting element to the mix, providing an unexpected yet pleasing zip on the tongue that cuts through the creaminess after each sip.
Since then, I've served the surprising concoction at get-togethers, convincing people to try it by likening it to an ice cream float without the frozen ingredients. It's always the kind of unlikely pairing that will inevitably turn some heads and requires little to no effort to bring together.
Root beer float
In the same vein as Coca-Cola, everything really just seems to work when Baileys and root beer come together. There's something special about that combination of caramel, toffee, and vanilla flavors from the Irish cream, complementing the soda's own vanilla flavors. But the slight hit of whiskey from the Baileys also helps to temper all of that sweetness, and those sarsaparilla, wintergreen, and subtle minty flavors that come from the root beer. You could argue this is also similar to a "dirty soda," but with so much more flavor coming from the base, it's a truly special mix.
But what brings this to the next level is the ice cream. In my mind, it melds beautifully with the Irish cream to create a slightly boozier, adult version of everyone's favorite soda jerk drink. Baileys and vanilla ice cream are already a match made in heaven, but here, those same minty flavors in the root beer punch through the toffee and double creaminess of both the ice cream and the liqueur. It might be a deep cut, but I think this flavor combination is unmistakably similar to Ritchie's Milky Mints, a classic Irish candy I was first introduced to by a very kind local while traveling across the country's Wild Atlantic Way. Regardless, this version of a spiked root beer float works and shouldn't be overlooked as a fun party menu option or a homemade treat for yourself.
Vanilla milkshake
There's obviously nothing wrong with a well-made classic vanilla milkshake in its natural state. But if you're looking to change things up a bit, I'd argue that adding some Baileys to that blender is one of the few additions that could possibly make this boozy dessert even better. It's not hard to see why this is already a match made in heaven from the start: the creaminess of the liqueur makes it a perfect pairing for a milky beverage, and if anything, helps to add a little heft to the body that helps intensify it on the palate. I'd also argue that the soft chocolatey flavors are a major boost to an already hard-to-improve classic.
Of course, if you also happen to have vodka and coffee liqueur like Kahlúa on hand, you might want to just go all in and make yourself a proper Mudslide. When made correctly, this iconic frozen cocktail that was huge in the '80s is certainly sweet, but the combination of punchy Irish whiskey from Baileys, roasted coffee bitterness from the Kahlúa, and the alcoholic heat of the vodka helps to reel it back from becoming too cloying. But even if you're sticking to the basics, adding a few ounces of Baileys in place of milk for the liquid base of a simple shake (along with a few scoops of vanilla ice cream, of course) can still provide plenty of flavor on its own.
Hot chocolate
Whether you're not big on coffee after dinner or are just looking for an easy way to warm up with a little something extra added, Baileys and a fresh cup of hot cocoa are truly a match made in heaven. I'd go so far as to argue that it's one of the best liqueurs that mix with hot chocolate. Not only do the flavors perfectly balance each other, but the Irish cream's dairy richness always adds a nice, silky texture and rounds out the body of even the best melting chocolate out there. There's also the added benefit of the Irish whiskey notes helping to punch through the sweetness in a way that can keep your cocoa from becoming too cloying to enjoy.
When I've made this for myself and guests in the past, I've always taken special care to add the Baileys towards the end of the heating process. This way, you don't end up with a lukewarm cup before you even take your first sip. But if you're working with a batch of pre-made, pre-heated hot chocolate, consider adding a tiny bit to the bottom of a warm mug before pouring the cocoa on top. Of course, adding a little peppermint (especially if it's been worked into the whipped cream topping) or cinnamon helps things. It's perfect for sipping around the fire on Christmas Eve or as a midday refreshment when you're hitting the slopes!
Espresso martini
Despite its recent surge in popularity, there's still some confusion about what a basic Espresso Martini recipe includes. That means that depending on who you ask, this newly revitalized cocktail might already contain Baileys in the recipe. But if you've been on the market for a way to really change up your next order, incorporating some Irish cream is certainly the best way to do it.
Compared to darker versions of the cocktail, Baileys brings a much silkier texture, and its subtle sweetness can help to cut that coffee bitterness that can linger when fresh espresso is involved. I've found this is especially true when bars premake a big batch of espresso shots before service that sit in the fridge all day, growing more stale by the minute. If you're like me and can't stand those acrid flavors that become increasingly pronounced as the night goes on, asking for a touch of Irish cream might be the move for you when you place your order.
Of course, a good bartender also won't balk at the idea of incorporating the liqueur. I've also found this version to be especially pleasing as a dessert course cocktail, often taking the place of a post-dinner double espresso.
Chai
Anyone who has ever enjoyed a chai latte knows that mixing dairy with the spicy, aromatic tea certainly works well. And while the bar cart might not seem like an obvious choice when dressing up your next cuppa, adding a bit of Baileys works well for the very same reason. The Irish cream brings almost everything you'd see in a coffee anyway, with its creaminess, sweetness, and silky texture working as a perfect balance for the spicy boldness of chai. If anything, the full-bodied liqueur really helps to temper and transport those clove, cinnamon, and cardamom flavors across the palate more evenly.
Depending on how you look at it, this combination works even better than mixing with coffee or hot chocolate if you're hoping for a truly complex drink. Instead of steamrolling the intricate flavors, the balance created by combining the two drinks actually helps to bring everything together into one harmonious package. Of course, this is also true of the iced version, which can be equally comforting (and downright refreshing). Even if this isn't your normal move, you might want to consider giving this a go as your next after-dinner drink.
White Russian
Big Lebowski fans aside, the classic White Russian cocktail takes on new life when Baileys is involved. In fact, the first time I tried this was out of necessity, when hosting an event where someone requested the cream-based drink. Without any of the heavy stuff on hand, I reached for Baileys instead, knowing the creaminess would stand in perfectly for outright dairy. Not only did it work, but it started a mini trend that evening as more people discovered just how delicious the addition of vanilla and chocolate flavors really is, adding a dimension beyond the vodka and Kahlúa.
This slight alteration has become something of a party trick of mine ever since (and works especially well if you don't even mention the fact that it's a White Russian riff). It's because instead of rich-but-flavorless cream, you're relying on a liqueur that provides both the silky dairy body as well as its toffee, caramel, vanilla, and chocolate notes. I also find that the slight sweetness it brings helps balance the drink better, making it a much better partner for coffee liqueur than the original recipe. The only addition that makes this taste even better is a dash (and I do mean just a hint) of amaretto for a kiss of almond flavoring that almost makes it taste like a coffee scone.