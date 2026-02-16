10 Best Drinks For Adding Baileys Irish Cream, According To A Pro

It almost feels too easy to include coffee here. After all, as one of the more heavily touted after-dinner drinks or warming cocktails, it's fair to assume that many people will only ever encounter Baileys when it's served to them as an addition in their post-meal Americano or French press brew at brunch. But the truth is this combination works so stunningly well that it cannot go unmentioned. Like a bit of boozy creamer, Baileys can make even the modest, mediocre brew taste like a little sip of nirvana as those caramel, vanilla, and chocolate notes round out the bitterness and coat the tongue with each sip. No matter what time of year it is, it remains a drink that is as comforting as it is simple.

But while I've long loved adding Baileys to hot coffee, I've also recently seen more people turn to their cold brew with a splash of Irish cream in it for a more refreshing brunch drink when the weather starts to get too warm for a hot beverage. In some cases, I'd argue it works even better than the hot version, especially if the cold brew has been prepared correctly and already has a rich, smooth base. Keep this in mind the next time you've got extra cold brew concentrate on hand, and you want to make the most of it, and don't be afraid to spice it up even more with a little cinnamon or a dash of simple syrup.