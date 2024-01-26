How Long Will Homemade Cold Brew Concentrate Last In The Fridge?

Cold brew is such a darling on the modern coffee scene that you might not believe that it was invented over 400 years ago, in Kyoto, Japan. This style of brewing coffee does indeed hail back to the 1600s, and the simplicity and convenience of the method reflects a simpler time. Today, many people still love drinking their coffee ice-cold and extra-strong all year round, and a cold brew gets the job done.

If you're one of the many fans of cold brew in this world, and you haven't tried making your own cold brew concentrate yet, this is your sign. (For those that don't already know, a cold-extracted coffee concentrate is the main ingredient in cold brew, the other being water.) The concentrate is super easy to make, and saves you money down the line by eliminating constant trips to a coffee shop. Plus, once you brew some, it lasts a pretty long time, too.

Cold brew concentrate should keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. However, the actual amount of time it will stay fresh for depends on a few factors. One of the most important is how you choose to store your concentrate. If it isn't kept correctly in the fridge, it won't stay good for nearly as long. So if you're unsure about the current storage methods you're using for your cold brew, learn some tips on how to properly store your concentrate so that it keeps for as long as possible.