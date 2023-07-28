What's The Flavor Of Classic Irish Cream?

Irish cream liqueur is extremely popular worldwide, with almost 10 million cases sold in 2021. It can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into tasty hot and cold cocktails.

Although we all know that Irish cream is a silky-smooth liqueur, what is the actual flavor of it? As it happens, Irish cream's flavor isn't so straightforward. This classic drink is sweet and tastes sort of like an alcoholic milkshake. It simultaneously tastes like chocolate and vanilla, with a strong bite of whiskey as an aftertaste.

Irish cream has this unique flavor because of its ingredients; classic Irish cream is made using cocoa powder and vanilla extract to achieve its flavor notes, while heavy whipping cream and Irish whiskey give it the cream liqueur flavor. Either sugar or condensed milk is used to help sweeten the drink and soften the overall alcohol taste.

Of course, today, Irish cream comes in various flavors, such as almond, white chocolate, espresso, salted caramel, and more. All these flavors are added to the classic Irish cream, adding an extra layer of flavor to your already silky-smooth drink.