24 Dessert Cocktails Every At-Home Bartender Should Know
Whether you call them cocktails or mixed drinks, boozy beverages that elevate a spirit by augmenting it with other ingredients and shaking, stirring, or otherwise mixing have become a staple on virtually every restaurant menu. Whether served as an aperitif, to stimulate the appetite, or as a digestif, to help jumpstart the digestive process after a hearty meal, a good-quality cocktail requires premium ingredients and some creativity to execute.
While cocktails can be more or less sweet, depending on both the alcohol used as their base and the specific ingredients added, many tend toward something more akin to dessert than a drink. These are often referred to as dessert cocktails, and every at-home bartender should know at least a handful of these recipes to add to their beverage-making arsenal. From fruity to creamy to chocolatey, there are dessert cocktails to fit any palate. Read on to discover some of our favorites here at Daily Meal.
1. The Jack O'Groni Cocktail
While a classic Negroni is made from just three ingredients, namely gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, this variation puts a Halloween spin on things with the addition of pumpkin butter. The result is not only sweet, but has a rich, velvety texture reminiscent of the filling of a pumpkin pie.
If you don't have pumpkin butter, you can whip some up in a flash by tossing plain, canned pumpkin purée, maple syrup or honey, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice in a saucepan and simmering these for five minutes until well combined. Once cooled, this cocktail is ready to assemble.
Recipe: The Jack O'Groni Cocktail
2. Tropical Frozen Piña Colada Cocktail
If you're trying to channel tropical island vibes from the comfort of your own home, this frozen piña colada will have you singing Jimmy Buffet tunes in a flash. All you need is a blender, some rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, and ice.
If you want to really amplify the coconut flavor, try swapping light rum with one of the highest-ranked coconut rums around, like a variety from Kōloa Kaua'i or Planteray Cut & Dry.
3. Mai Tai Cocktail
Among the more well-known tiki drinks, which were popularized by chains like the Polynesian-inspired California-based Trader Vic's during the 1930s and 1940s, the mai tai generally features dark and light rum, an orange-flavored liqueur, such as triple sec, and lime juice. These are shaken together and poured over ice for a refreshing taste of the tropics.
For a more sophisticated flavor, try using a dark rum that's rich with molasses-forward notes, such as Coruba Dark Rum. This will lend some savoriness and balance out the sweeter elements beautifully.
Recipe: Mai Tai Cocktail
4. Bee's Knees Cocktail
When it comes to drinks with a rich history, few are as interesting as a classic bee's knees cocktail. This gin-based beverage purportedly evolved out of Prohibition, when homemade booze was often cut with honey to help balance out its assertive bite.
Though any gin can be used for this cocktail, those that are more citrusy or floral in nature work particularly well. Don't be afraid to play with different types of honey in this recipe, either. While orange blossom honey is a natural fit, darker varieties, like buckwheat honey, can lend savory notes that help enhance the complexity of this drink.
Recipe: Bee's Knees Cocktail
5. Classic Sparkling Paloma Cocktail
Though a classic margarita may be the first drink to come to mind when you envision a tequila-based dessert cocktail recipe, one that's even more refreshing and well-balanced is a paloma. Made from a base of grapefruit juice, a paloma fuses tart citrus notes with the smooth, sweet characteristics that often define a good-quality tequila.
While a blanco tequila is standard for this recipe, don't be afraid to experiment with a more robust, oak barrel-aged reposado tequila. These have distinctive vanilla-forward, toasty notes that can really smooth out the acidity and bitterness of the grapefruit juice.
6. Moscow Mule
Moscow mules seem to be having something of a moment of late. Their quintessential copper mugs can be seen at virtually any restaurant. That said, you can easily make this recipe without a copper mug, though the metal does help to keep the beverage cold and gives it a distinctive taste.
All you need for a Moscow mule is a good-quality vodka, some lime juice, and ginger beer. One of the more popular varieties is Q Ginger Beer, though there are certainly others to choose from. The best varieties have a decent amount of heat, with a balanced sweetness, but are not overpowering.
Recipe: Moscow Mule
7. Lemon Drop Martini
According to legend, the lemon drop martini originated in the 1970s at a bar in San Francisco known as Henry Africa's. It was designed to mimic the flavors of lemon drop candy, having assertive, tangy, citrus notes with a distinctive sweetness.
The boozy kick in this drink comes from vodka, while its citrus elements stem from fresh lemon juice and a splash of orange-flavored liqueur, in this case triple sec. It's helpful to garnish this drink with a slice of fresh lemon and a martini glass rimmed with sugar, which helps to offset the lip-puckering quality of this cocktail.
Recipe: Lemon Drop Martini
8. Frangelicocoa Cocktail
Who doesn't love a comforting mug of hot cocoa on a cold winter's night? Throw in some alcohol and you have something that will not only warm you up, but also help to put you in a festive mood.
The key element in this drink is frangelico, which is a hazelnut-flavored liqueur. The combination of this liqueur with dark chocolate hot cocoa, milk, and sugar is reminiscent of spiked, melted Nutella. Try using an immersion blender to whip this drink together straight in a saucepan after the milk has been heated, to also help make your clean-up easier.
Recipe: Frangelicocoa Cocktail
9. Very Merry Crush Cocktail
This festive cocktail is one you can prepare for a holiday gathering, or anytime you want to have something fruity, fizzy, and colorful on the menu for a crowd. The star of this recipe is a quality reposado tequila, which is elevated by ginger beer, lime juice, and cherry preserves.
If you want to change things up slightly, consider swapping the cherry preserves with another flavor. Plum, strawberry, or even raspberry would all have similarly tart but sweet flavor profiles. Just be sure to use ones that are seedless, otherwise the mouthfeel of this beverage will be unpleasant.
Recipe: Very Merry Crush Cocktail
10. Winter's Thaw Cooler Punch
This is another great cocktail for entertaining, in a similar style to sangria. It features fruity-infused vodka, a dry pinot noir, tart lemonade, and fizzy club soda, creating a complex taste and refreshing, effervescent consistency.
If you prefer white wine, you can always swap the pinot noir with something dry, like a pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc, both of which will lighten this up and give it a more delicate, pinkish hue. You can also substitute the lemonade with grapefruit or orange juice for a similar citrusy bite that's perhaps slightly less tart.
Recipe: Winter's Thaw Cooler Punch
11. Chocolate Cannoli Cocktail
While luscious cannoli are a perfect way to cap off a delectable Italian meal, if you're feeling too full or just want something to pair with dessert, this is the cocktail for you. It features a biscotti liqueur, which has nutty, citrusy, and licorice-forward notes.
Faretti is perhaps the most well-known brand, though there are a number of other varieties out there with slightly different flavor profiles. The biscotti liqueur is augmented with chocolate liqueur and tempered with milk or heavy cream. Try garnishing the rim of the glass with crushed biscotti or amaretti cookies for a contrast in taste and texture.
Recipe: Chocolate Cannoli Cocktail
12. Chocolate Chip Margarita
Though this recipe would suggest something reminiscent of a chocolate chip cookie, I'd argue it is more akin to a classic Mexican hot chocolate, owing to the inclusion of spicy, chili-infused, chocolate liqueur. If you don't love spicy flavors, you can always swap this with a regular chocolate liqueur.
To pump up the sweet heat flavor, rim the martini glasses with a mixture of chili or chipotle powder combined with sugar. You can also garnish your drink with a dollop of whipped cream, if you want to help tame some of the piquancy.
Recipe: Chocolate Chip Margarita
13. Creamy Nutella Shot
This cocktail is literally like dessert in a glass. It combines a generous helping of the chocolate hazelnut spread Nutella with vodka, heavy cream, and sugar. The result is a creamy, dreamy cocktail that's so rich, all you need is a shot to satiate you.
While this recipe is designed to be assembled in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, if you find you're having trouble getting the Nutella and sugar properly mixed in with the liquids, try tossing the ingredients into a blender. Not only will this ensure everything is well-combined, it will also add a hint of air, which will help to lighten the drink.
Recipe: Creamy Nutella Shot
14. Little Black Dress
This spiked hot chocolate is as sophisticated as a little black dress. It fuses bittersweet chocolate with a fruity red wine, delicately heating them until melted together and velvety. These ingredients work well together because the tannic notes of the red wine perfectly play off those within the bittersweet chocolate.
For the best results, opt for a full-bodied, dry wine with jammy notes, like a red zinfandel or a Shiraz. These will help temper the bitterness of the chocolate without making this drink cloyingly sweet. If you do need more sweetness, serve this cocktail with molasses-forward brown sugar.
Recipe: Little Black Dress
15. Peanut Butter Cup Martini
If you're a fan of chocolate and peanut butter together, this is the cocktail for you. It expertly fuses vodka, chocolate liqueur, peanut rum, and cream for a beverage that resembles a boozy, melted Reese's peanut butter cup.
If you can't find any peanut rum, try using a good-quality coconut rum and transform this into something akin to an Almond Joy in beverage form. Either way, you'll want to garnish this drink with chunks of the candy to drive home the flavor and fun.
Recipe: Peanut Butter Cup Martini
16. Lemon Basil Martini
This super simple cocktail relies on a quality lemon-flavored vodka. While there are a number on the market, among the most reliable and affordable brands is Absolut Citron, which is full of citrus notes and has a balanced complexity that really lends itself to mixed drinks.
If you're looking for something a little more extravagant, with a more assertive tart flavor, Crop Organic Meyer Lemon vodka is a great option. Though any kind of basil will work in this recipe, try it with lemon basil, which has a distinctive citrusy, minty flavor profile that will perfectly complement this cocktail.
Recipe: Lemon Basil Martini
17. Simple Cosmopolitan Cocktail
Few drinks conjure an impression of elegance and sophistication the way a classic cosmopolitan does. This cocktail combines vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime juice for a drink that's equal parts sweet and sour.
A good-quality vodka is key to this beverage. While there are plenty of flavored vodka varieties out there, this is a recipe where straight vodkas shine, and favorites include Grey Goose, Belvedere, and Chopin. Though you can store vodka in the freezer, you may want to skip this with a premium vodka, as the excessively cold temperatures can mask their delicate flavor.
Recipe: Simple Cosmopolitan Cocktail
18. Pomegranate Cosmopolitan
If you like the idea of a cosmopolitan, but aren't keen on the flavor of cranberries, this is a great option. It swaps cranberry juice with pomegranate juice, which is equally as tart but tends to be somewhat sweeter in flavor profile. While there are a number of different brands out there, opt for one made from 100% real fruit, like POM Wonderful.
Make sure to serve this cocktail in well-chilled martini glasses, to help take some of the lip-puckering edge off this drink. And don't forget the garnish. Lime peel, fresh pomegranate seeds, or even edible flowers all make for a perfect accent to this drink.
Recipe: Pomegranate Cosmopolitan
19. The White Russian
Among the canon of the most legendary dessert cocktails is the White Russian. Though invented in the 1960s for a U.S. ambassador in Luxembourg, this beverage didn't become popular until it was featured in the 1998 cult classic movie "The Big Lebowski."
The recipe is as simple as it is delicious. It's simply Kahlúa coffee liqueur, vodka, and heavy cream. Because the number of ingredients is limited, use a decent-quality vodka and cream. This is a drink that's best served over large ice cubes that will melt slowly, so that they don't dilute the drink as you sip it.
Recipe: The White Russian
20. Mocha-Style White Russian
The only thing that could make a classic White Russian better is one that is made with the addition of chocolate liqueur. This gives the drink a café mocha flair that's sure to perk up your taste buds.
Though Godiva is a classic, there are plenty of other chocolate liqueur brands to use for this recipe. Among the more popular ones is the Mozart brand, which comes in dark, milk, white, strawberry, and pumpkin spice varieties. For something even more distinctive, opt for a chocolate whisky, like the one from Ballotin, which has distinctive nutty, caramel notes that can really add a layer of complexity to this drink.
Recipe: Mocha-Style White Russian
21. Grasshopper
If you're searching for a cocktail recipe to celebrate Mardi Gras in style, a classic grasshopper is the way to go. This verdant minty drink seems easy enough to execute, but it can be a little challenging to find high-quality ingredients.
Take time to look for a good crème de menthe, because many taste more like something you should be gargling with for minty fresh breath than consuming. Short of making your own, there are a few options out there that will suffice. A personal favorite is the French Giffard brand, which produces a crème de menthe made with natural mint flavoring that's potent in flavor, but not overwhelming.
Recipe: Grasshopper
22. Boozy Mint Chocolate Chip Root Beer Float
What could be better than a root beer float for dessert? One made with booze. This recipe calls for mint chocolate chip ice cream paired with a whipped cream-flavored vodka. If mint isn't your cup of tea, swap the ice cream out with whatever flavor you prefer, from vanilla to chocolate to coffee.
You can also customize this drink by substituting the vodka with another alcohol of your choice. Good options include rum, bourbon, or a liqueur like Kahlúa or Baileys. While maraschino cherries are a classic garnish, don't be shy to experiment with ingredients like toasted, shredded coconut, brownie chunks, or crushed cookies.
23. Strawberry Daiquiri
The biggest problem you'll encounter with this strawberry daiquiri recipe is that they are so easy to drink, you won't realize you've handily polished off a whole pitcher in one sitting. While this recipe calls for white sugar to help sweeten the blend, I recommend swapping this with either simple syrup, agave, honey, or maple syrup, as these are easier to incorporate without remaining gritty.
Don't forget to use good-quality rum here. White rum is what's required, as you want the drink to maintain its bright pink hue and the flavor to be boozy, but not overpowering, allowing the fruit to shine.
Recipe: Strawberry Daiquiri
24. The Best Daiquiri
While most people think of a frozen beverage with a tiny umbrella in it when they see the word daiquiri, this beverage wasn't always blended. The earliest iterations of this cocktail, which was invented in Cuba, contained just three simple ingredients — rum, lime juice, and sugar. In fact, it wasn't even prepared using ice and was served at room temperature.
Because of the simplicity of this recipe, don't skimp on the rum. A dark rum is recommended, particularly one that has a bold, caramel-forward flavor and almost chewy quality, like the one from the El Dorado brand.
Recipe: The Best Daiquiri
25. Sweet And Refreshing Bahama Mama
If you're searching for a fruity cocktail that'll have you shaking your hips in no time, this sweet and refreshing Bahama mama is the drink for you. It features two kinds of rum, dark and coconut, along with pineapple and orange juices, and grenadine — a bar syrup made from pomegranate juice, with a sweet, yet tart flavor.
The best part of this recipe is that it doesn't require a fancy cocktail shaker or blender to assemble. The ingredients are poured directly over ice into a glass and stirred with a spoon to combine them.
Recipe: Sweet And Refreshing Bahama Mama