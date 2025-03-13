12 Of The Unhealthiest Drinks You Can Order At The Bar

Even if you have a regular stable of drinks you typically order, it's not uncommon to change things up a bit and stray from your usual. Whether it's because you're exploring the menu at a new location, out celebrating with friends, or unwinding on vacation, it can be fun to indulge your curiosity while your trusty bartender does all of the heavy lifting. Unfortunately, despite whatever positive vibes might've gotten you in the door, there's no denying that alcohol consumption of any kind isn't celebratory for your health: Most recently, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory in January warning of a link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk.

But even if you have no plans to start teetotaling, there are still other considerations tied to your drink order. Many cocktails go well beyond excessive when it comes to sky-high calorie counts, boatloads of sugars and syrups, and high amounts of saturated fats — with some ticking off even more than one of those boxes. Here are some of the unhealthiest drinks you might want to reconsider the next time you're out on the town.