The Landman Cast Couldn't Get Enough Of These 10 Texas Restaurants
On November 16, 2025, season 2 of the hit television show, "Landman," arrived on Paramount+ with an explosive premiere. The show, which follows a group of elite oil billionaires in Texas, has captivated audiences even in its infancy, earning a rave 83% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes critic Tomatometer. The cast's performances have also earned acclaim, with leading man Billy Bob Thornton earning Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his performance in the show.
Watching "Landman," the rest of the world has gotten an on-screen look into the lives of those living and working in the unforgiving oil fields of West Texas. However, behind the scenes, the cast and crew unwound by spending their free time enjoying the superb local restaurants of Fort Worth, Texas. Over the years, many members of the cast and crew have come out to compliment the delicious and versatile cuisine of the area, some of which became regular spots for the cast to hang out while filming. In this article, we dive into 10 of the Texas restaurants that the "Landman" cast couldn't get enough of while creating the first two seasons of the show.
Hurtado Barbecue
When it comes to finding the best barbecue in Texas, there are lots of restaurants vouching for the title. For the cast of "Landman," one serious contender in the running is Hurtado Barbecue, a small Texas chain known for serving up large platters of barbecue to its local ranch communities. The official barbecue of the Texas Rangers, Hurtado Barbecue offers pile-high platters of brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, turkey, sausage, quail, and a handful of sides, all made from scratch using family recipes.
When filming "Landman," several cast members got themselves into the Texas spirit by taking visits to Hurtado Barbecue. Actor James Jordan, who plays Dale in the series, gave Hurtado Barbecue a shout out during an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the season 2 premiere. Other cast members, including star Billy Bob Thorton, have also visited the restaurant during filming. After meeting Thorton, restaurant owner Brandon Hurtado praised the interaction, saying in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram "He was really down-to-earth and really cool to talk to in-person." As an added bonus, Hurtado and some of his employees actually became cast members themselves; they were featured in season 2 playing the roles of pitmasters.
Hurtado Barbecue (Multiple Locations)
1116 8th Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104
(682) 499-5913
Hatsuyuki Sushi & Handroll Bar
While you might not typically associate Texas with sushi, Hatsuyuki Sushi & Handroll Bar has become a popular local spot in the Fort Worth area, as well as a favorite restaurant amongst the cast of "Landman." This intimate restaurant serves a scaled down menu featuring fresh fish and shellfish hand rolls. Some seafood to be expected here includes salmon, bay scallop, crab, yellow tail, shrimp katsu, and lobster hand rolls. Sashimi, edamame, and miso soup are also served. Menu items rotate daily, and the restaurant gives advance notice of changes on its Instagram stories.
This restaurant is walk-in only, which the business says helps the restaurant feel laid back and "allows us to maintain an intimate and vibrant atmosphere." The no-reservation policy has not stopped the cast of "Landman" from heading to this restaurant, which was described by Thorton in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as being "off the hook." Another cast member, Kayla Wallace, who plays Rebecca, said in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram during season 1 of filming that "Oddly enough, the best sushi I've ever had is in Fort Worth, and I'm from a sushi city... It's Hatsuyuki. I thought it was the best I've ever had."
Hatsuyuki Sushi & Handroll Bar
(817) 720-5330
907 Foch St Fort Worth, TX 76107
Joe T. Garcia's
With its close proximity to the Mexican border, there is a lot of competition when it comes to what is the best Mexican food in Texas. For "Landman" star Billy Bob Thorton, a serious contender is Joe T. Garcia's. This restaurant has been serving plates of Mexican food to the Fort Worth community since 1935. The stunning restaurant holds a deep family history, with the restaurant being named after the creator's (Mexican immigrant Mamasuez Garcia) husband, Joe T. Nearly a century later, this restaurant is still family-run, with the grandchildren of Mamasuez and Joe T. currently at the helm.
In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Thornton praised the restaurant, saying "I love Joe T.'s because it's traditional. I mean, people say, 'Oh, no, there's another Mexican restaurant over here that's the real thing.' I always tell them, 'Well, if you really want to get the most authentic Mexican food.'... That's my favorite." Sam Elliott, a new cast member on season 2, was also spotted visiting the restaurant in May 2025.
2201 N Commerce St. Fort Worth, TX 76164
(817) 626-4356
61 Osteria
If you're looking for upscale dining in the Fort Worth area, one great option is 61 Osteria, a sleek restaurant that serves traditional Italian dishes. 61 Osteria offers an expansive menu featuring simple but expertly made menu items such as casarecce carbonara, wild boar pappardelle, and Ligurian-style rabbit. The restaurant has been featured in several publications as one of Texas' best Italian restaurants, and it also caught the attention of several "Landman" actors.
In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the "Landman" season 2 premiere, Paulina Chávez names the restaurant as one of her favorites to eat at while filming. Actor James Jordan also shared praise for Osteria 61 at the premiere, naming it one of his favorite places to eat out in the area. The restaurant also served as a filming location for the show, being featured in season 2 episode 4 as a meeting place for characters Cami and Gallino.
500 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
817-953-3271
Herd's Burgers
Sometimes, after a long day of filming, the food item most craved is a delicious, juicy burger. While there are lots of great burger options in Texas, including hundreds of Whataburger locations, one restaurant that became a favorite for the cast and crew of "Landman" is Herd's Burgers. This restaurant has become a Jacksboro staple for its no-frills atmosphere and hearty, flavorful burgers. Herd's Burgers makes a point to only use fresh ingredients that are locally sourced, and this commitment can be tasted in the quality of its burgers.
The co-creator of "Landman," Christian Wallace, shared in an interview last year with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Herd's Burgers is one of the crew's regular spots in the area. "Once we get going and we're shooting, I'll sneak off to go to Herd's Burgers. I will just grab like 30 burgers and go back to set and just start passing them out." He added: "We love those burgers so much, they're so good... We always look forward to going there."
401 N Main St, Jacksboro, TX 76458
The Shops at Clearfork
Michelle Randolph quickly became one of the breakout stars from "Landman" thanks to her charming and humorous portrayal of the character Ainsley. While her character on-screen is the life of the party and always bouncing around, when Randolph was off-set, she preferred to lay low and head to some of her favorite local spots instead. The home to two of those spots is The Shops at Clearfork, a local shopping and dining mall.
While there are a handful of dining locations at The Shops at Clearfork, two that became personal favorites for Randolph are Press Cafe and Mesero. Press Cafe offers an assortment of American dishes ranging from breakfast items and sandwiches to award-winning burgers. Mesero, located nearby, offers an elevated Tex-Mex menu, featuring everything from mesquite‑grilled fajitas to its signature Queso Mesero dip.
5188 Monahans Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Goldee's Bar - B • Q
No trip to the Lone Star State is complete without a trip to a Texas BBQ restaurant. For "Landman" actor John Hamm, one of his go-to spots while filming was Goldee's Bar – B • Q in Fort Worth, Texas. While Hamm was only part of the cast on season 1, his fame from prior roles, such as Don Draper in "Mad Men," made him a high-profile customer for the restaurant.
The menu at Goldee's is classic Texas fare, with proteins such as brisket, pork ribs, turkey, and sausages being paired with sides such as potato salad, coleslaw, pork hash, and jalapeño cheese grits. While the menu is limited, it has everything any customer could possibly need to get a delicious and fulfilling barbecue meal in the Fort Worth area.
4645 Dick Price Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76140
(817) 480-4131
Curly's Frozen Custard
Another place actor John Hamm was spotted at while filming season 1 of the show is Curly's Frozen Custard. Since 2002, Curly's Frozen Custard has provided delicious, refreshing, cold custard desserts to customers in Texas. If you haven't tried frozen custard before, it's a chilled, creamy, thick dessert similar in some ways to ice cream. Customers can choose between vanilla, chocolate, lemon, and dairy-free vanilla-favored custard, then finish their dessert with a variety of topping selections. The store also offers a rotational flavor of the month.
Because of his notoriety, the workers at Curly's Frozen Custard were shocked and delighted to see that Hamm had stopped by the Fort Worth location with his wife. The store's general manager described the interaction, telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram "He said, 'Hi, I'm Jon,'" and proceeded to order a mint chocolate chip frozen custard topped with KitKat.
4017 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76107
(817) 763-8700
Gustos Burger Bar
While there are many great restaurants recommended by the cast, crew, and creatives behind "Landman," only one can say they earned themselves the title of the best burger in Texas from the show's co-creator, Christian Wallace. At the season 2 premiere of the show, Wallace pondered which burger is his favorite, before telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram "For me personally, I love a Gustos burger."
Located in Fort Worth, Gustos Burger Bar has become well-known for providing large, indulgent burgers. Each burger comes with a buttered bun, fresh vegetables, unique toppings, and thin, crispy smash burger patties. With several burger variations available on the menu, customers always have options when eating at Gustos Burger Bar. Even though this restaurant has only been open since 2023, it has already made a big name for itself as one of the best and most beloved restaurants in the area.
1229 7th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Paloma Suerte
There are many cuisines Texas is known for, but perhaps none is more iconic and unique to the region than Tex-Mex. Created as a fusion between Mexican and Texas traditions, Tex-Mex differs from Mexican cuisine by offering a more casual, Americanized riff on Mexican dishes. Paloma Suerte is a restaurant in the Fort Worth area that offers its own interpretation of Tex-Mex cuisine, offering items such as fajitas, enchiladas, table-side queso, and the restaurant's famous margaritas. "Landman" star James Jordan recommended Paloma Suerte in an interview when asked of his top spots in the area. While speaking with Paper City Magazine, Jordan stated "There's a great Tex-Mex spot nearby, Paloma Suerte, that has amazing food."
With this comment, it becomes clearer than ever just how much the cast, crew, and creative team of "Landman" loved and appreciated the local dining scene of Fort Worth, Texas. From fast casual burgers to gourmet Italian fare, there is so much to see, do, and eat in the area.
122 E Exchange Ave Suite 280, Fort Worth, TX 76164
(682) 267-0414