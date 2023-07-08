Here's The Scoop: The Difference Between Ice Cream And Frozen Custard

Frozen custard and ice cream share three core ingredients: sugar, milk, and cream. However, according to the Code of Federal Regulations, frozen custard must also contain 1.4% egg yolk solids or more. Many ice creams also contain egg yolks, but this is a rather small amount, less than the quantities used in frozen custard. In order to still be classified as ice cream, the recipe must contain less than 1.4% egg yolks.

The addition of the yolks is what makes the texture of frozen custard so creamy, akin almost to velvet on the tongue. This texture also means it's less likely to form gritty ice crystals that usually coat the top layer of your opened ice cream tub. Ice cream can, of course, be smooth as well, but it generally has a lower fat content. In other words, it is lighter than frozen custard. This light and heavy contrast is also reflected in the taste. Frozen custard also has this added richness that ice cream can't achieve without egg yolks. However, if you are making homemade ice cream, you can always add egg yolks to mirror this depth. Just be aware that the more you add, the more likely you are to transform your ice cream into frozen custard.